Bullying Schools are being given more robust ways to tackle bullying, teaching could be denied for two days

The action plan presented by the Ministry of Education proposes changes to the law as well as emotional education and grouping to prevent bullying.

To the principal stronger rights, such as the right to remove a student from class, to order a student for a post-session, or to do assignments at the end of the school day. Opportunity for the school to deny a student study for two days.

In upper secondary school and vocational training, the teacher or principal would be required to report any bullying, bullying or violence to the custodian or other legal representative of the perpetrator and the perpetrator who became aware of it.

Among other things, these changes to the law are proposed to prevent bullying, violence and harassment in schools and educational institutions. Minister of Education Jussi Saramo (left) presented a plan prepared by the Ministry of Education and Culture on Tuesday.

The action plan has been prepared in co-operation with the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

The background is the government program’s recordings of non-discrimination, the right of every child and young person to integrity, and zero tolerance for school bullying. The aim is to ensure that every child and young person is allowed to attend school safely.

Saramon According to the Commission, the prevention of bullying and harassment requires legislative clarifications in order to better address more serious cases of bullying in schools. Nowadays, for example, only the teacher has the right to order a follow-up session.

The amendment to the law also assesses the so-called prohibition of double criminality, according to which internal disciplinary proceedings initiated by a school cannot overlap with criminal sanctions.

For example, a school may not initiate disciplinary proceedings if a case is pending in court. On the other hand, a criminal sanction cannot be imposed if the school has already imposed a disciplinary sanction in the matter.

“Eliminating double criminality would clarify the resolution of serious cases of bullying,” Saramo says.

Nowadays, schools also cannot deny a student participation in teaching. The action plan states that the school should have the right to deny a student two days of study.

According to Saramo, denying a student participation in teaching is necessary in order to better ensure the safety of students and those working in the classroom. During the denial, the student is given a plan for the student care and other support he or she needs.

Legislation is based on the legislative proposals of the anti-bullying working group. The aim is to prepare amendments to the law for the autumn session of Parliament.

For school bullying attempts have been made on several occasions in recent years to address this issue in a number of ways.

In 2014, a number of amendments to the law came into force to improve school peace and student care. Disciplines for teachers were increased, and student unions were also established in primary schools.

In addition to the proposed legislative changes, the operational program includes a number of proposals for the development of existing policies for new measures.

“There is no single patent solution to end bullying. Working against school bullying requires effective practices and adults with time, ”Saramo said.

Finland Chairman of the Rectors Antti Ikonen suddenly welcomed the proposals for action now presented. Legislative reforms in particular, he said, are “absolutely necessary”.

“These have been talked about for a long time, but they have remained at the level of reports,” Ikonen says.

In order to prevent bullying, schools need not only more robust legislative reforms but also, so to speak, softer measures, such as the measures now being proposed to improve well-being and the atmosphere. However, Ikonen reminds that the school cannot solve cases of bullying alone.

“In the most difficult and long-lasting cases, the school simply needs more pairs of hands, ie partners,” Ikonen reminds.

Teachers the trade union OAJ has suggested to the school the possibility of refusing the bully to study for three days.

“We have emphasized that this is not a punishment, but above all a precautionary measure,” OAJ’s Head of Education Policy Jaakko Salo says.

“Action would be necessary in extreme situations where there is a need to blow the game across and calm the situation.” Salo emphasizes that during the period of refusal, the school will initiate student support.

According to Salo, the measures presented in the operational program are in the right direction. However, the measures require time from the teacher, which he says is too little in the schools.

“What is often exhausting in these different models is that there should be time in schools,” Salo recalls.

According to Salo, the OAJ has proposed that the distribution of school hours in both primary and secondary schools should include so-called own group lessons, in which, for example, grouping could be facilitated.

“Now all those activities are pinched away from other lessons,” Salo says

For example, in high school, Group Instructor’s moments are random and organized in different ways. “They place more emphasis on administrative matters related to schooling.”

Harassment became a social topic in December After the suspected murder of a 16-year-old boy in Koskela, Helsinki. The background to the case was long-lasting bullying.

Earlier in September, bullying at Vantaa Kytöpuisto School escalated into violence when one student was beaten during the break by sixth-graders at the school.

Saramo recalled that school bullying has decreased nationwide.

“Still, every case is too much. There is concern and suffering behind every case of bullying. Work against bullying must continue, ”he said.

These measures are intended to prevent bullying

1. Strengthen emotional and interaction skills in early childhood education

Children’s emotional and interaction skills are strengthened as a means of preventing bullying in early childhood education and pre-school education. The aim is also to develop staff skills in strengthening children’s emotional and interaction skills and preventing bullying.

2. Legislation is being amended to ensure a safe learning environment

The provisions of the teaching activity are clarified in order to address bullying in a timely manner, strengthen the legal status of the pupil and ensure a safe learning environment for all those working in the school.

3. Prevent early school leaving

In basic education, a new model of engaging school community work will be launched, which will support both students and school staff in preventing early school leaving, committing to school, correcting the effects of absenteeism, strengthening the well-being of the school community and contributing to the fight against bullying.

4. Train teachers on bullying

Over the next three years, in-service training will be provided for teachers and school management to promote well-being and peace of mind, prevent loneliness and bullying, and support mental well-being.

In addition, training in the prevention of bullying is wanted for the initial training of teachers.

5. Bullying Prevention Website

The National Board of Education is implementing a web-based bullying prevention site in collaboration with various parties, in consultation with pupils and students, and by supporting home-school collaboration.

6. The safety culture of schools and educational institutions is being developed

To this end, a nationwide development and research project (2021–2023) will be launched, which will create measures for the use of basic education schools that promote the safety and safety culture of the school community.

7. Development of hospital education

More teachers will be hired for hospital teaching. Cooperation with child and adolescent psychiatry will also be improved.

8. A national assessment center is set up

A national evaluation body for effective national methods for the prevention of bullying, well-being and peace at work will be set up at the National Training Evaluation Center (KARVI) to assess the degree of evidence and the usefulness of methods developed for these purposes.

9. More help to prevent violence

Anchoring for the prevention of serious violence and bullying will be integrated into the fight against bullying in schools and educational institutions. The anchor team includes a police officer, a social worker, a psychiatric nurse and a youth worker.

10. Gang prevention

The risk of gangling is prevented by supporting and promoting positive grouping in schools and colleges.

11. The High School Act and the Vocational Training Acts are specified

The provisions on bullying and harassment are specified in the High School Act and the Vocational Training Act. For example, the teacher or principal should be required to report any bullying, bullying or violence to the custodian or other legal representative of the perpetrator and the perpetrator who became aware of it.

12. A community culture is developed at the second level

In high schools and vocational colleges, programs are created for well-being, community and grouping.

13. The activities of university harassment liaison officers will be strengthened

Every university should have a clear operating model and guidelines to prevent harassment and inappropriate behavior.

14. Youth work is brought to school

The youth competence center Nuoska develops operating models for grouping, anti-bullying work and the prevention of discrimination and loneliness in schools.