Bullying officer who 'would beat homosexuality out of colleague' avoids punishment despite evidence

October 16, 2023
Bullying officer who ‘would beat homosexuality out of colleague’ avoids punishment despite evidence

After officer Yusuf had been discriminated against and harassed by colleagues for thirteen years, a disciplinary investigation finally followed in Limburg this year. Now that the investigation has been completed, it appears that one police officer did indeed cross the line. Nevertheless, there are no consequences, the man cannot be punished. “Then the police would show themselves to be an unreliable employer.”
