The Investigative Committee opened a case after bullying a pensioner in a Perm hairdresser

Investigators opened a criminal case after a pensioner was abused at a hairdresser in the Perm region. About it TASS reported the press service of the Investigative Committee for the region.

The investigation was launched on behalf of the chairman of the department, Alexander Bastrykin, after a video was distributed on the Internet in which a hairdresser shouts at an elderly woman sweeping the premises.

The pensioner got her hair cut, but it turned out that she forgot the money at home, reports “KP”. Then the hairdresser forced her to sweep her hair and shouted at her to move. The situation was caught on video camera. The video went online and received 80 thousand views, after which the hairdresser’s family began receiving threats.

