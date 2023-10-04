In the last few weeks there has been a lot of talk about criticism and toxicity in the gaming environmentdue to the attack by a content creator who, trespassing into the perverse world of misogynistic epithets, “criticized” (an absolutely euphemistic) openly the work of an editor, expressly accusing her of being a “little girl who had never played JRPG“, to summarize in very few words. Fortunately, this outburst sparked a fuss, bringing to light how frequent the bullying phenomenon.

Characters, rather than people, who they incite their audience against figures they probably fearof which they are implicitly afraid, without worrying about the social and legal implications that these actions entail.

Today, however, I want to shift attention to another area commodity which he deals with Akiba Gamers: Manga and Anime. Because even there it’s not all rosy, on the contrary.

Thanks to the story above Instagram published by one of our former editors, I became aware of this new trend of reaction to videos of other content creators who do not limit themselves to commenting on the opinion of others, but denigrate and mock the person themselves, as unfortunately we have already seen in the case mentioned above, thus inciting their audience and making it legitimized to go and insult, in turn, the poor victim of the moment.

I’ll start right away by telling you that we’re talking about content creators with a “discreet” public on Twitch, with an average of 30,000-50,000 users, or more in some cases, subscribed to the channel. Figures who have built a certain reputation over time, so much so that they have been invited to comics fairs, publisher presentations in live streaming and otherwise, appeared to present the latest Japanese animated film at the cinema in Italy, and so on.

It is necessary to specify some of them rules that the violating platform raises with regard to two problems inherent to the case: the possibility of transmitting content from other creators on your channel and denigrating and/or insulting people.

On the first point Twitch specifies that “To protect the intellectual property rights of others and comply with intellectual property laws, we do not allow users to share content on their Twitch channel that they do not own or have the rights to share. For example, without the permission of the rights holders or other authorizations it is not possible to share: […] Content from other Twitch creators or content from other sites.“



What does it entail? All reaction videos without the authorization of the owner of the video in question are absolutely not authorized by Twitch, but due to the popularity of some creators, the platform very often turns a blind eyebut also two, and continuing to read in the guidelines section: “Unauthorized content shared on Twitch violates the Terms of Service and is subject to removal. Multiple violations of our policies and notices may result in permanent account suspension.” According to this rule not only those who transmit other people’s videos, but also those who comment “The college”, should be sanctioned and/or suspended. But I repeat, the platform is an accomplice of these subjects by not intervening.

On the second point Twitch expressly condemns any form of incitement to hatred towards groups or individuals, under penalty of “removal of content, warnings and/or account suspension”, but even in this case, very often nothing happens, again due to the income that these subjects bring to the platform. I’m talking to you about revenue because among those interested in the case, there are some who hide everything behind “exclusive content for subscribers”.

It means that if you are not registered and subscribed to the channel in question, it is absolutely not possible to view the content, thus implying that the author of the video broadcast without his permissioninsulted and/or denigrated for his skills, except for one failure silence of the public, you will necessarily have to subscribe to the channel in order to view the content and report it to Twitch.

I’m literally talking about bullying behind paywallcreators who make money by insulting other people.

Fortunately or unfortunately, some of these creators need to be specified not everybodyafter having squeezed their subscribers with this content that is not in keeping with Twitch’s guidelines, they publish everything on YouTube after a few days, so we can witness these reactions completely “FREE” and with a new audience that will not hesitate to rage further.

Sometimes, however, they are reuploaded by other users who artificially cut portions of the live feeds, making them seem more harmless.

Who should condemn the behavior of these individuals first and foremost is certainly the public, who are absolutely not interested, in most cases, in asking themselves whether it is right to insult someone for their skills, but rather, foment hatred with comments both live and both on the profiles of the people pilloried by the media, and then move on to the platform Twitchwhich does not have a real supervisory body, but relies on user reports which are often ignored, or worse defined “in line with our policies”, to then move on to YouTubeanother platform that professes to be a champion of rights, but which apparently limits itself to removing monetization from the individual video, not intervening on a hypothetical removal of the content or on the closure, temporary or otherwise, of the channel, with relative penalization on monetization.

I want to give the benefit of the doubt to the partners of these entities, whether they are publishers or distributors, and even organizers of comics fairs, who perhaps are not aware of the contents published on video platforms, but limit themselves to social media, ignoring (in the sense of not being aware of the facts) which, beyond that paywall, are there horrendous episodes of bullying, gatekeeping, misogyny, sexism, homophobia and so onand I address them directly, check, distance yourself and act.

I would like this complaint of mine to be able to help all those creators, who have been and are victims, to act against these subjects who do not operate out of passion towards the media, but to build a reputation based on hatred, easily monetising, instead of on their cultural background.