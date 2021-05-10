Bullying Helsinki is considering the introduction of a “bullying light” to be installed in school yards

The flash of bullying has been successfully tried in Seinäjoki.

In Helsinki there are plans to install “bullying lights” in school yards. The bullying flash is an electronic alarm button that the student could press when he notices bullying in between. Pressing the button could also indicate other threatening situations.

The experiment was suggested Alviina Alametsä (green) initiative in February, supported by 15 other delegates. Now the Board of Education has decided to support the proposal.

The initiative states that Helsinki’s current means of combating bullying are not sufficient. Most bullying occurs during breaks, so a flash of bullying could be a workable solution to ensure safe school days.

Blink has been tried at Törnävä school in Seinäjoki, where it has been found useful.

Political the official response on which the decision was based did not support the introduction of a flasher, as officials said it would often be quicker to report bullying directly to the teacher. The flash could also be pressed for fun.

However, politicians in the Board of Education outlined differently. According to them, the experiment is also worthwhile in Helsinki. The opinion states that a flash of bullying would be one practical tool for combating and reporting bullying and could be implemented in a cost-effective way.

School bullying also takes place outside of breaks. The bullying flash is not intended to replace other anti-bullying work but to facilitate interference with harassment and lower the reporting threshold.

The city government will next outline the introduction of the bullying. The final decision is made by the city council.