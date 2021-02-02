Bullying Even the small support of other students helps the bullied, according to an extensive survey conducted by MLL for children and young people

One-fifth of the respondents to the MLL survey felt that they could gain recognition in their own school by bullying others. More than a third of those bullied experienced this.

Others even a small amount of student support is helpful. This is how a large number of children and young people who have been bullied experience it.

This emerges from a report on school welfare surveys compiled by the Mannerheim League for Child Welfare (MLL). Schools can order a welfare survey from MLL to map the situation in their own school.

The MLL has now compiled from school surveys accumulated results from 2018 to 2020. A total of more than 17,000 students from primary and secondary schools and secondary schools have responded to the surveys. The survey asked about experiences of bullying and abusive treatment, among other things.

Three out of four respondents said that they had in some way sometimes supported the victim of bullying. 77 percent of those who experienced bullying or abusive treatment said they had received some form of support from other students.

Almost all the support was something helpful.

“At all school levels, almost 90 per cent felt that they even received some support from other students and felt that it had been of some help,” says MLL’s school co-operation manager. Jenni Helenius.

“It is clear that tackling bullying is always the responsibility of adults, but the support of other students is also important.”

“My good friend came to comfort me when my classmates nominated me and my friend’s support helped a lot.” 5th grader

Pupils support could be that someone asked the bully to stop, told the adult, or helped the bully get out of the situation or tell the adult. The support could be emotional: sitting next to the bullied, spending time with him, giving advice, or sending encouraging messages to him.

The importance of emotional support was almost equal among primary and secondary school students as well as secondary school students.

According to Helenius, it is important for students to emphasize that bullying situations are addressed or told to an adult and that no one should be left alone or outside.

“I have friends who can help and prevent me from being bullied at school or online.” 5th grader

Helenius according to the result of the survey shows how important the emotional support of other students is also. Talking to someone who has experienced bullying or encouraging messages will make him or her stand out and tell you that he or she is interesting in his or her own self.

“Viewers from the side think the situation is over when we go to say stop it. But in the mind of the tempter, it is not over. For him, remains true for a long time to feel that I am bad or ashamed. These experiences can bother you until adulthood. That’s why the experience of being accepted by others of the same age in some way is really important, ”says Helenius.

“This could wake parents up to tell your kids not to look on the sidelines, but to do something and not leave anyone alone. Almost all the support that others give to a person who has experienced bullying is helpful. ”

“I’ve been told that it’s not a fault and you’re good just when you are.” 9th grader

Serious cases of bullying of children and young people sparked widespread social debate after the case of three 16-year-old boys suspected of murdering their peers In Koskela, Helsinki in December. According to police, the act involves long-lasting bullying.

The greater part Students who responded to the MLL survey said they sometimes supported the bully in some way. The survey also revealed the reasons why some had not intervened in the bullying.

Many said it was difficult to interpret what had really happened in the situation. Many also feared being bullied themselves. According to Helenius, sometimes telling about bullying can also be hampered by the fact that a child or young person sometimes feels involved in it.

“Children may go out of their thoughtlessness even once in a situation where something is being bullied. After that, he doesn’t dare go to tell about it because he’s been involved once. It’s important to encourage things to be clarified as long as you talk about these, ”he says.

“One guy from another school supports me every time I’m in the village and I do it.” 5th grader

MLL in the survey, bullying was widely reflected in respondents ’experiences of inclusion or the atmosphere in the school community.

One-fifth of respondents felt that their own school could gain recognition by bullying others. More than a third of those bullied experienced this.

About 30 percent felt that in their own school, one had to be careful or behave in a certain way so as not to be bullied. More than half of those bullied experienced this.

Students who experienced bullying also experienced less often that the class supported each other in school work or that there was such a good atmosphere in the classroom that one could try and fail there. They also felt less likely to be involved in deciding things.

“My friends and adults have said don’t be close to a person so we can better bypass bullying situations.” 4th grader

Bullied the worse situation was also reflected in the relationship between students and teachers. Those bullied less often felt, for example, that they received positive feedback from teachers or that teachers listened to students’ opinions or encouraged them to express them.

“Those who have experienced bullying also find the support of its teachers worse than others. This makes me think a lot. Surely they have a miserable feeling there in the community. Many students in the survey would like the school’s adults to ask what’s up if someone seems to be down, ”Helenius says.