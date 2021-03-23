Bullying Coach Tommy Koponen was disgusted by the systematic harassment of his players and will not be silent anymore

According to Tommy Koponen, the most experienced coach of the floorball league, inappropriate psychics have been nested in the sport, which must be got rid of. At its worst, game talk is even about systematic bullying, which goes into personalities.

Floorball league with the most experienced coach Tommy Kopose got something to say.

Koponen has seen almost everything in Finnish floorball. He has coached the Wall River SPV in the league since 2006 and has won three Finnish championships, among other things.

According to Koponen, floorball has gone in recent years in a direction it should not go at all. A variety of bad behaviors have been involved.

According to Koponen, the game speech that players play towards each other, ie psyching, all too often goes over, and the limits of physical play are not always clear. He estimates that respect between players has deteriorated. Species culture is not right.

After the losing semi-final, Koponen blamed TPS Ilkka-Pohjalainen and a floorball site In a skull interview repeated mockery of a player on his team.

Koponen tells HS, however, that the problem is not about a single match series or club, but about a more general and long – term development in top floorball, which he now wants to bring up for discussion.

As the level of the sport has risen and competition has intensified, teams, especially in important matches, seek competitive advantage by all sorts of means.

“A certain kind of psyching belongs to the floorball courts, because in top sports, one thinks about the physical and mental grip and each team strives to maximize their results within the limits allowed by the rules,” says Koponen.

“But when we go to the strictest point of all, it’s often fickle whether we stay within the rules anymore.”

Koponen demands discussion and decisions about how the sport community responds to hardened game speech and physical play.

At worst, gambling is even about systematic bullying, which goes into personalities.

Tommy Koponen gives instructions to his players.­

“I think there is a limit when psyching focuses on the players’ essence, personality, it is repetitive and premeditated, that is, by repeatedly naming or barking, an attempt is made to seek an advantage for oneself,” Koponen defines.

“I consider it inferior. I can’t accept that myself. ”

Exact examples Koponen does not want to tell about the bullying his own team faces, but it can be interpreted that the limit has been crossed many times.

According to Koponen, some teams engage in more inappropriate psychics than others.

“Certain teams repeat certain characteristics,” he says.

In some teams, players are also modeled on their behavior by coaches who have a heated discussion with, for example, the referees.

“SPV is not a puzzle either. We’ve always had colorful players, and they’ve excelled in something that’s reprehensible. We have discussed these issues within the team numerous times over the years. ”

Floorball The F-League has already condemned the inappropriate game speech and planned actions to eradicate it. Change in culture does not happen quickly.

Koponen suggests that the coaches act as examples and stop shouting at the judges by mutual agreement.

The practice was tested in the 2018–2019 season by the Tampere Classic coach Samu Kuitusen proposal.

“Classic is also exemplary in the field of game speech,” Koponen praises the league’s multiple champion team.

The situation is difficult for the referees, even if the players call each other’s ears.

“There is a mention of insult in the rules, but then one can ask what is insult when there is hardly any discussion about it. Nor can a single judge or a couple of judges become police officers in a case, but they do act through commonly agreed guidelines. ”

“ “We are in a situation where we do not know exactly what can and cannot be done on the ground.”

SPV coaches Tommy Koponen and Jori Isomäki.­

Game speech in addition, Koponen wants the floorball community to discuss the limits of physical play.

The issue came up in a concrete and sad way in the semi-finals between the Espoo Oilers and Westend Indians, when the Indians Niko Laiti got a concussion as a result of a blow to the head.

Defender of the Oilers Ilari Talvitie survived the situation with impunity also in the disciplinary proceedings, even though his shoulder hit Lait’s head.

In the post-incident discussion, a fairly common view has been that floorball rules and interpretations have not kept pace with the sport.

Koponen reminds that the physicality of floorball has clearly increased in recent years, as stronger and faster athletes are constantly involved. And when there are more athletic teams than before, the competition at the sharpest tip is fierce.

The physicalization of the game has been facilitated by the fact that hard play is allowed in Finland due to the needs of the national team.

“As a result of all this, we have found ourselves in a situation where we do not know exactly what can and cannot be done on the ground,” says Koponen.

Floorball Association executive director Pekka Ilmivalta said earlier in March In an interview with Helsingin Sanomat after the season, invite a wide-ranging group to consider things.

According to Koponen, the tackles on the head in particular must be eradicated. He says the direction of the sport is in the hands of the players, the teams, the referees and the discipline, i.e. the whole sport community.

Koponen considers it important to strengthen mutual respect between players. In addition, he has a concrete proposal to tidy up the game: take the third referee to the matches.

“The game is so fast that the two referees don’t have time to see everything that happens on the field. The referees have to make a huge number of decisions in a matter of seconds, reflect on the general line of the game and remember that you have to get to play hard according to the rules, because the athletic level is tough. ”

In February, the SPV players celebrated the floorball Finnish Cup victory. In the final, Nokia’s KrP collapsed.­

Koponen is seriously considering giving up

Tommy Koponen is by far the longest coach in the F-League. He has been the pilot of the club he founded with his friends since 2006. Before that, he was raising the SPV as a player from the four-legged league.

Koponen is a physical education teacher in her civilian work, but floorball takes a lot of time. In addition to coaching, he serves as SPV’s sports director, vice chairman and CEO of SPV Salibandy oy.

According to Koponen, SPV is approaching a time when it will have a new head coach.

“It’s going to happen in the next few years, but I can’t say in more detail. I am in favor of my position led by the succession, so too has the importance of whether there is workable options. “

One successor candidate is the former captain of the national team, winning three World Championship silver Jori Isomäki. He has his first season behind him as the second coach of the SPV, and the sequel will follow.

“It’s more of an eternity project than a few years of experimentation,” Koponen describes Isomäki’s position.

“When I get involved with a factor like that, I get into the role of an apprentice too.”