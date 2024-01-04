Grosseto, the pack against a 14 year old. Terrible attack and fractures

Bad bullying incident a Grossetothe pack attacked a 14 year old to kicks and puncheseven turning it off on their faces cigarettes and causing injuries. As if that wasn't enough in this fight four against onethe victim also suffered the fracture of a hand. The teenager was chased for at least half an hour and surrounded by a pack of bullies. The four teenagers, slightly older than him, would then have it attacked with pushes, kicks and punches.

As reported by La Nazione, the fact only emerged a few days ago after when the 14 year old, who would initially hidden the attack, he had returned to school. He had a very sore hand and burn marks on his face. Suspicious, the teachers asked the student for explanations. From there the parents were alerted and the boy was taken to Emergency room, where he was also found to have a broken hand. The police investigations then began. It seems that the young man was on the streets that day Walls of Grosseto to see a friend and then have met the group of peers.

