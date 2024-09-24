Thursday, September 26, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Bullying | Christina Salmivalli, the developer of the Kiva koulu program, has received harsh public criticism for her work – “They may not have read our instructions”

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 25, 2024
in World Europe
0
Bullying | Christina Salmivalli, the developer of the Kiva koulu program, has received harsh public criticism for her work – “They may not have read our instructions”
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

All bullying will never be prevented. That’s why intervention is important. Picture: Ville-Veikko Kaakinen / HS

There was more bullying in Finnish schools last year than in a long time. In her decades-long research career, psychology professor Christina Salmivalli has found many reasons why adults can’t stop bullying.

On some social phenomena on which Finns rarely agree. One such is bullying at school.

Practically everyone wants to eradicate barking, being left alone and physical violence from schools.

Still, the trend is the opposite: bullying is now increasing for the first time in more than a decade.

#Bullying #Christina #Salmivalli #developer #Kiva #koulu #program #received #harsh #public #criticism #work #read #instructions

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Hamilton Beach JUMBO 45-Cup Coffee Maker on SALE for 57% off 0 MXN

Hamilton Beach JUMBO 45-Cup Coffee Maker on SALE for 57% off $800 MXN

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]