Bullying | Christina Salmivalli, the developer of the Kiva koulu program, has received harsh public criticism for her work – “They may not have read our instructions”

All bullying will never be prevented. That’s why intervention is important.

There was more bullying in Finnish schools last year than in a long time. In her decades-long research career, psychology professor Christina Salmivalli has found many reasons why adults can’t stop bullying.

On some social phenomena on which Finns rarely agree. One such is bullying at school.

Practically everyone wants to eradicate barking, being left alone and physical violence from schools.

Still, the trend is the opposite: bullying is now increasing for the first time in more than a decade.