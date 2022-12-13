Bullying at work, mobbing among colleagues affects 30% of companies

“You have to put your head in the toilet and not speak otherwise I’ll take the bread out of your mouth”. Yes, there are those who really said it. He was the first to tell the story The Rest of the Pug and the protagonist would be a superior of a company/cooperative in Pesaro in the sanitation sector.

The “boss” allegedly demoted, insulted and forced people to work without appropriate protection against the use of toxic and potentially harmful substances if used in direct contact with the skin.

But this is nothing more than the chronicle of who knows how many other real cases bullying And power abuse at the workplace. According to a recent research promoted by Aidp (Italian Association for Personnel Management) – coordinator Professor Umberto Frigelliin collaboration with the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart of Milan – however, it emerges that the so-called vertical work bullying “horizontal bullying” is added more and more frequently, which would involve 30 percent of companies.

Let’s proceed with some data made available: for 43% of those who suffer acts of horizontal mobbing these are frequent behaviors; 43% of the people involved are women. 60% of companies have activated anonymous reporting and intervention tools to counter the phenomenon.

From the analysis it would then emerge, as with the question, whether in their own company they had direct or indirect news of deviant episodes such as physical or verbal abuse, intimidation, attributable to phenomena of horizontal bullying – therefore not from superiors – o bullying among colleaguesmore than 30% of survey participants answered yes.

Another striking aspect is that in 65% of cases, these actions take place in the presence of other people or employees. For the promoters of research, a law would be needed to eradicate the phenomenon. But the question is: would that be enough?

