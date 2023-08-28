Bullying at school | Even a well-behaved child might be a bully at school – Experts tell what might reveal it

It is not easy for a parent to determine whether their child is bullying at school. However, there are some ways to try to prevent participation in bullying.

Bullying in the flood of news and Wilma messages about it, a doubt may creep into the mind of a parent of a school-age child: what if one’s own child also participates in bullying?

It is not always easy for the guardian to find out.

“Yes, the child knows that bullying is wrong. Such activities are kept hidden from parents,” says the professor of psychology at the University of Turku Christina Salmivalli. He is also one of the founders of the Kiva koulu program that prevents bullying.

According to Salmivalli, bullying at school doesn’t really show up at home, because the child usually brings home friends with whom he gets along well. In the eyes of the parent, it may seem that everything is fine.

If, on the other hand, the child is very empathetic, treats others kindly and clearly feels bad for others, the parent can be quite sure that such a child will not start bullying, says Salmivalli.

Changed behavior may be one sign that the child is not well.

Mannerheim child protection association’s school cooperation expert A Finnish fairy tale advises parents to listen carefully to what the child is saying: changed behavior may be a sign that all is not well.

According to Suomalainen, it is important to build a conversational connection from an early age and encourage the child to talk about one thing or another.

“A child must have confidence that he can also tell a parent about a situation where he has acted wrongly,” Suomalainen tells HS by email.

There are no such things that would definitely lead to a child starting to bully others, Suomalainen says. According to him, the same person can be a bully in one group and the bullied in another.

“The one who defends in one situation might in another situation incite the bully. So the situations are complicated.”

According to Suomalainen, even a child who has been bullied or has become an outsider may sometimes bully others. It is often difficult for adults to notice being bullied if it also involves bullying others. The child may also bully others out of fear of being bullied himself.

“At the moment, we are living in the middle of quite a crisis, and things are not going well in many families. Nausea can also increase problems in social relationships.”

“ Even a socially skilled child may drift into bullying in a group.

Strait wall does not believe that bullying is always about the child taking out his own bad feelings on others. According to him, the studies do not find evidence that the bad treatment of others can always be explained by the bully’s bad mood.

“It’s a bit of a myth. It is true that, on average, bullying is connected to depression, but depression does not necessarily explain bullying.”

According to Salmivalli, it is also very rare for a bullied child to start bullying others. People who are bullied often become less aggressive and quieter and more withdrawn, he says.

“It is not typical for the bullied to turn into a bully. We studied empathy and being bullied, and it turned out that those who have been bullied have a little more empathy in the future.”

A parent should not underestimate bullying, even if they want to believe the best about their child.

According to Salmivalli, there are many reasons why a child might bully. For example, a child may participate in bullying out of thoughtlessness or seek status in a group. Perhaps he wants to be the one in the group who controls and dictates.

“Often we want to think that a child can’t be mean for any reason other than that he’s feeling bad, but that’s not necessarily always the case.”

Neither it is not possible to directly deduce from the child’s characteristics or skills how likely he is to participate in bullying. According to Suomalainen, even “ordinary”, comfortable children may participate in bullying.

“When bullying happens in a group, no one feels responsible for it and everyone enables the bullying to continue.”

Even a socially skilled child may drift into bullying if the environment allows it, Suomalainen says. According to him, the activity should be intervened firmly enough to prevent this from happening.

In the case of a socially skilled child, bullying can be difficult to recognize. If the child has a lot of friends, the parent doesn’t necessarily think that he might be bullying, says Salmivalli.

“In such a situation, parents often do not want to believe and accept that their child is bullying. Then they look for the reason for the bullied child and try to figure out how he caused the situation.”

“ “The child mirrors how the parents treat others. If it is allowed to talk disrespectfully about others at home, it can lead to the child starting to bully.”

I’m bullied According to Salmivalli, blaming the child is not a constructive way to react. For him, however, it is humane, because a parent naturally wants to believe in the good of his child.

“A parent wants to be on their child’s side. However, you have to remember that being on your child’s side means taking the matter seriously, trying to fix the situation together, and teaching the child something new.”

Getting too angry or embarrassing your child is not helpful either, Salmivalli points out.

For example, parents can help the child learn friendship skills in order to prevent the child from participating in bullying.

According to Suomalainen, it is also important for the parent to remain calm, even though the situation may cause strong emotions. Instead of getting angry, you should thank the child for having the courage to tell about it, Suomalainen says.

“Praise the child for his courage and ask him to tell more. Talk about how to bring up the issue with adults at school. The most important thing is to support the child in solving the matter.”

How about can parents prevent their child from participating in bullying?

According to Suomalainen, parents can, for example, support the child in friendships and help the child acquire friendship skills. Good communication skills prevent problems in peer relationships.

It is also good for the parent to know the child’s friends. In this case, the friends’ parents also become familiar and it is easier to contact them when necessary, says Suomalainen.

According to him, it is also good to talk about how bullying feels like bullying and what other consequences it can have. In addition, it is important to consider what kind of example the parent himself sets in treating others.

“The child mirrors how the parents treat others. If it is allowed to talk disrespectfully about others at home, it can lead to the child starting to bully.”

“ It is worth monitoring the child’s activities even before starting school.

To be teased the risk of getting caught is particularly high among minorities and, for example, students who are new to the class, says Salmivalli.

“At this time, you can talk with the child about whether the new student has joined the games and activities and whether the child would like to invite him to the village. It’s worth bringing up in all situations how you can think about coming to a new class from another person’s perspective.”

Salmivalli also advises to monitor the child’s behavior in interaction situations even before starting school. If a child behaves aggressively, for example in the sandbox, an adult should intervene in time.

“It is important to take such a situation as a learning opportunity.”