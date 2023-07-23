The Health Education Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah reported that obesity rates increase among children by a high rate every 10 years, and it is considered a serious condition and a global problem that must be addressed because of its negative effects on children’s health, noting that obesity affects the mental health of the child and his general health, which leads to the emergence of health problems in children at a very young age, stressing the importance of following prevention methods to protect our children and preserve their health and contribute to reducing the obesity rate among children in the world.

The Department of Health Education stated in a brochure, of which Emirates Today obtained a copy, that the psychological aspect of a child’s health is as important as the importance of food. Some children may be subjected to bullying, or adults or those in their surroundings may talk to them in a negative way, which results in a lack of self-confidence or self-hatred, and this begins with the psychological problems of the child, and some children resort to eating in large quantities as a means to ignore negative messages or attract the attention of his parents to take care of him.

The administration pointed out the need to ensure the safety of those around the child and the messages sent to him, calling on his family to cultivate self-love and self-confidence at an early age through dialogue with him, and to seek advice from a psychologist when noticing any behavioral changes in the child, and to avoid giving the child nicknames that describe the obesity he suffers from.

Regarding the quality of nutrition, the Department of Health Education confirmed that nutrition plays an important role for the child’s physical and mental health, so it is always advised to pay attention to the quality of the child’s nutrition from the beginning of eating food at the age of six months. She called for avoiding canned food, processed and canned food, relying on fresh food in food preparation, avoiding food rich in sugar, salt and coloring matter, and choosing fresh and organic vegetables and fruits.

She pointed out that there are dietary habits that the caregiver must take care of instilling in the child, including chewing food well before swallowing it, stopping food when feeling full and not forcing the child to finish his plate, eating slowly, eating when feeling hungry, eating small amounts, and diversifying food sources in one meal.

She stated that among the variables and requirements of life, children have become spending more time in front of screens for study, entertainment, and reading, and the duration of their play and activity has become less than usual, stressing the need to allocate an hour a day for children under 18 years of age to play, move, and engage in any physical activity available such as running in the garden or riding a bike in designated and safe places for the child, and playing on the seashore.

The administration revealed that an hour of daily physical activity for a child makes him 40% less likely to develop obesity.

7 benefits of physical activity

The Department of Health Education has identified seven benefits of physical activity for children:

■ Enhancing the child’s self-confidence and social relations.

■ Increases concentration and learning levels.

■ Helps to strengthen muscles and bones.

■ Improves general fitness and heart health.

■ Helps maintain a healthy weight.

■ Improves sleep quality.

■ Improves mood.