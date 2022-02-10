Bullied victim rebels: stab in the liver to the violent partner

Bad episode of violence in a school from Rimini. A 15 year old boy bullied he decided to take revenge on his classmate. He brought a switchblade knife and as soon as his rival approached him and started insulting him as always, – reads the Press – he pulled out his weapon and his peer stabbed in the liver. Nobody had noticed it, because even the violence of the little ones can hide in his unbearable silence. Not even a cry, a noise? “Yes, maybe yes,” said the classmates. The wounded boy he ran to the professor holding his hand on his bloodied hip: “Look, what did he do to me.” Immediate intervention of the ambulance and transport to emergency room. The boy is not in danger of life, the liver has only been touched, for him one prognosis of 40 days.

In the empty classroom – continues the Press – when the agents entered there was only this 15 year old boy with his baby face that she was crying bitterlywithout being able to stop: “He kept humiliating medid not leave me alone. “He tells of constant harassment, spite, mockery, offense, sexual mockery. So this morning he took a switchblade from the house and took it with him. He says that he just wanted to defend himself, but that as soon as the other arrived he started again as usual, and he never saw us again. Classmates would confirm his version. The principal, Franca Berardi, on the other hand, tries to minimize. The two boys, first of all: the victim is just a “very childish one.”who enjoys making mischief ». The other is a closed type, which stands a lot on its own. “It is not true that the bullying is at the origin of what happened “.

