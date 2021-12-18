The various rumors that follow one another on the eventual Bully 2 they would be false according to Rockstar Mag, a French site that claims to have inside information about Rockstar Games, but that another Bully-themed project is actually in development: their speculation revolves around one remastered, in “The Definitive Edition” style.

The site would also contact Jason Schreier, who says he knows nothing about a new Bully, but also Tom Henderson, which instead specified that the press had been shown “an unannounced project on Bully”.

French Gaming Outlet Rockstar Mag claims that the rumors of a Bully 2 are untrue. From their sources, the game is still not happening. BUT They speculate that something is happening with Bully, likely a Bully: The Definitive Edition maybe coming soon. https://t.co/fdNtifxkgY – Michael ?? (@LegacyKillaHD) December 14, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

It is worth noting that at the beginning of 2021 Take-Two renewed the brand, despite rumors that a project related to Bully was closed in 2019. In any case, it is likely that something is boiling in the pot and fans of the former. chapter could find themselves with a surprise announcement, if Rockstar Games adopts the same type of “bolt from the blue” announcement that it adopted to announce the arrival of the GTA Trilogy The Definitive Edition.

Source: ScreenRant