Fans of Bully they don’t stop hoping for a remake or a completely new chapter but Rockstar doesn’t seem to care much (even if some rumors about Bully 2 are not lacking). Where the official developers do not arrive, however, the fans arrive, as in this case.

TeaserPlay showed a teaser of a fan made remake of Bully made in Unreal Engine 5 and clearly the technical leap is evident. After all we are talking about a game released in 2006 so even by mistake, something better on a technical level should not be complicated.

But here the works seem to be quite interesting, given the reconstruction of the faces through Metahuman, and the use of other Epic plug-ins such as Nanite and Lumen. There is no lack of in-game ray tracing and a decidedly more detailed general reconstruction.

So this could be the appearance of a new generation Bully, something that would only come out on PC, PS5 and Series X. We will follow any development of this promising project.

Source: WCCFTech