In a new post on the official blog, RockstarGames announced the upcoming arrival of Bully and LA Noire within the subscription GTA+with a release not yet better specified but expected during 2024, thus expanding the contents of the service specifically dedicated to the team's titles.
As we have seen, Red Dead Redemption and its maxi-expansion Undead Nightmare were recently included, freely downloadable by GTA+ subscribers, but the library is destined to expand soon with other classics from the company.
In particular, during the 2024 Bully and LA Noire will therefore also arrive, titles which certainly enjoy less notoriety than other Rockstar Games productions but which have nevertheless been widely appreciated by fans of the label, and will therefore represent additions of considerable depth to the contents of the subscription.
Two Rockstar Games classics on the way
Released in 2006, Bully is an action adventure with a sandbox structure that incorporates various elements typical of Rockstar Games games but which presents a very particular setting, being centered on the adventures of the young Jimmy Hopkins, a high school student who seems to have a strong tendency to getting into trouble, and causing others.
LA Noire, on the other hand, dates back to 2011 and is still considered an investigative adventure of notable technical level, thanks also to the advanced modeling of the characters and the game world, built like a 1940s-50s noir and characterized by a very interesting story.
These are very interesting additions to the contents of the GTA+ subscription, which among other things also includes various bonuses related to GTA Online such as membership in The Vinewood Club and 1 million dollars in the game every month.
