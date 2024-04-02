In a new post on the official blog, RockstarGames announced the upcoming arrival of Bully and LA Noire within the subscription GTA+with a release not yet better specified but expected during 2024, thus expanding the contents of the service specifically dedicated to the team's titles.

As we have seen, Red Dead Redemption and its maxi-expansion Undead Nightmare were recently included, freely downloadable by GTA+ subscribers, but the library is destined to expand soon with other classics from the company.

In particular, during the 2024 Bully and LA Noire will therefore also arrive, titles which certainly enjoy less notoriety than other Rockstar Games productions but which have nevertheless been widely appreciated by fans of the label, and will therefore represent additions of considerable depth to the contents of the subscription.