It is worth remembering that Bully 2 is one of the sequels that never happened and that is constantly talked about because the game was, at the time, a success. Now, it seems like there's a good reason this game was never developed.

The first thing you should know is that Rockstar Games had planned to make eight expansions for GTA 5. We could even say that everything was ready, however, there was a change in ideas and it was decided that the best thing would be to work on GTA Online and clearly this decision paid off from the beginning.

The only thing that is a fact is that this GTA 5 DLC was going to allow us to play with Trevor in what seems to be agent missions. Come on, until the leak there was a reference to the 2003 Manhunt game.

We must point out that Rockstar was working on the next gen versions of GTA 5 and for that reason we also no longer saw the aforementioned content.

What happened to Bully 2?

Let's go in parts, Rockstar Games focused all its efforts on the projects that kept it busy: Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA Online, Red Dead Online, porting GTA 5 to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and also GTA 6.

Bully 2 was in development, there were even concepts, also some renders that are in the GTA 5 source code that is now in the hands of dozens of people online.

There is the image of a field and what appears to be a large classroom.

There is a lot of data online that many lazy people will surely end up gutting and revealing, which will surely harm several people in the process, plus lawsuits will follow.

