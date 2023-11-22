













Some users found references to this school within the GTA V data. In all your code you have threads named Bully 2 and do different actions. Users believe that both titles shared subroutines on their systems. But as we know, only one reached the market.

This revelation seems to indicate that the school was developing at the same time as GTA V. But unfortunately we couldn’t return to Bullworth Academy to unleash chaos. Although some of his DNA lived on thanks to our most recent trip to Los Santos.

Now that it’s somewhat confirmed that Bully 2 existed there may be some pressure on Rockstar to return. Although frankly we see this return as very difficult. After all the company is busy with the development of GTA VI. Would you have liked to have Jimmy Hopkins back?

What was Bully about?

Bully gave us control of a troubled young man named Jimmy Hopkins. He arrives as a new student at Bullworth Academy and has to climb to the top of the different social groups. He must conquer the nerds, rich kids and athletes with the use of violence.

The game was very fun and was a kind of school GTA. Players could explore the academy and the nearby town. In addition, they had to attend classes to unlock certain improvements. You can currently play a remastered version on PC and Xbox and PlayStation consoles. So you can see why so many people have wanted a sequel for years.

