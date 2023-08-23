Rockstar Games is one of the most popular development houses in recent years. Its ability to churn out high-quality titles has meant that some games, even if truly appreciated, have been overshadowed by others: this is what happened, for example, with Bully.

If we think of Rockstar titles, in fact, they will probably come to mind before Bully GTA and Red Dead Redemptionbut the PS2 game with a school setting is certainly not to be taken lightly either.

There are many fans who have been waiting for the arrival of a sequel for many years, but it is not only the fans who are hoping for a hypothetical Bully 2: insiders also get involved.

To launch a real appeal to Rockstar Games was Gerry Rosenthalthe actor who, at the time, played the titular protagonist, Jimmy.

The message posted on his X account It’s really unambiguous:

“Rockstar, for God’s sake, when are you going to release Bully 2? I may not be included in the project, I don’t care, but there are thousands of people just waiting to get their hands on this title. I’m not interested in the question of costs in the least: you have to make this damn game, okay? I can’t tell you it will be a money machine like a “GTA 27″, but please, people want to play Bully 2, do it for the public”

Will the message have reached Rockstar Games? We don’t know, but we hope that this idea will be seriously considered even now that GTA 6 it seems now close to the official announcement.