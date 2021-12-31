Bully 2 is in development … but it will never see the light of day

One of the greatest disappointments that life has left us is, without a doubt, the cancellation of Bully 2, which was intended to be the next big game, yet a report of Game Informer revealed details of the game and how, despite everything, it is still in development.

According to the new game information, Bully 2 it was one of the most complicated projects he had Rockstar as an organization. At the same time that it was being developed by a small affiliate, it was also being delegated by prioritizing other titles.

Bully 2 was forgotten by Rockstar’s decision | Source: Rockstar

However, it is known that the game is within the developments of Rockstar New England and the report also includes some of the mechanics that were introduced for this title, within which are an open world that would have the same gameplay style as Red Dead Redemption 2.

According to the former developers, Bully 2 It would allow players to move around its entire map without any restrictions, having access to all the visible buildings, making it the largest and most ambitious of its time.

Also, the Bully of this new installment it would have a greater capacity to explore, with a new character scaling and exploration system with surfaces for interaction with the map, such as fences, sidewalks and other constructions that we normally have in a city.

The game was not scrapped, so it can be considered to be still in development. However, it is a fact that will never see the light of day, so all that is left for us is simply to fantasize about what could have been.

Rockstar canceled Bully 2

The development of Bully 2 it was quite a delivery for his study in New England. Despite the hype that aroused, he could not see the light because Rockstar He decided to give priority to his other projects, which already had much greater financing and prestige within the industry.

Bully 2 is a frustrated dream that will never come true | Source: Rockstar

With that, Bully 2 it was transformed into a cult video game that no one even managed to play, but it lives in our hearts as the best game we ever played.

