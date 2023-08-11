An ex-employee of Rockstar Games – Jon Young – has shared via LinkedIn the projects he collaborated on during his time spent with the company and through this information we discover that Rockstar Games has at least started working on Bully 2 and Bully 3.

As you can see in the image above, Jon Young reports that he worked on Bully 2 and Bully 3 as Video Editor in the research department. It is therefore credible that Rockstar Games was working to turn the game into a series, but finally abandoned the project (as is obvious).