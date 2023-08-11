An ex-employee of Rockstar Games – Jon Young – has shared via LinkedIn the projects he collaborated on during his time spent with the company and through this information we discover that Rockstar Games has at least started working on Bully 2 and Bully 3.
As you can see in the image above, Jon Young reports that he worked on Bully 2 and Bully 3 as Video Editor in the research department. It is therefore credible that Rockstar Games was working to turn the game into a series, but finally abandoned the project (as is obvious).
Bully 2, why did he disappear?
Of course, there is always the possibility that what Young has indicated is not correctbut considering the accuracy of this list of collaborations it seems difficult to believe that he has mistakenly mentioned Bully 2 and Bully 3.
According to previous reports, Rockstar Games had decided years ago to shelving Bully 2 in favor of Max Payne 3 and Red Dead Redemption. Over the years, rumors regularly appear related to the return of the saga, more indicative of the wishes of the public than of Rockstar Games’ willingness to work on this game.
Finally here is a video in Unreal Engine 5 imagine a remake for PC and modern consoles.
