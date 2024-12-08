The writer Miguel Aranguren delves into the Festival from its origins in ‘Bulls for anti-bullfighting’
Harvest of ’70, while writing ‘Bulls for anti-bullfighting’ (Homo Legens), Miguel Aranguren once again was the little boy who sat in the barrage of 9 holding his grandfather’s hand. «As soon as those child’s eyes saw the colorful scene of the…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Bulls #antibullfighting #prohibitions #healthy #part #society #rebels
Leave a Reply