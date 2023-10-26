Patricia Bullrich, on October 25 in Buenos Aires. MATIAS BAGLIETTO (REUTERS)

It took ten years for former president Mauricio Macri to turn his party, the Pro, into an alternative to Kirchnerism; Less than 24 hours were enough to destroy it. While Patricia Bullrich, her candidate, defeated with 24% of the votes in the first round last Sunday, announced her support for the ultra Javier Milei, the Pro exploded. The expansive wave also reached Together for Change, the coalition that Macrismo integrates, at least for now, along with the century-old Radical Civic Union (UCR) and other center parties, such as the Civic Coalition of former deputy Elisa Carrió. The Pro doves felt betrayed and the radicals warned that they would not abide by a “unilateral and without consultation” decision. Bullrich and Macri’s support for Milei was agreed during a tripartite and secret meeting held on Tuesday at midnight. “While hawks and doves were fighting, a crazy bird appeared,” summarized a senator who was a member of the coalition. The “crazy bird” is Milei.

Javier Milei burst into Argentine politics two years ago ready to destroy everything. He got a chainsaw and shouting “the caste is afraid”, he attacked with fury against what he called the old politics “bullshit”. [ladrona] and murders.” The ruling Kirchnerism was “the worst thing that happened to Argentina, the radicals “liar scammers”, the left “shitty lefties” and Bullrich a “heavy bomb thrower” who in the seventies “killed children in a kindergarten”. When he spoke about Macri he called him “lukewarm”, the representative of a “well-mannered Kirchnerism” that had ruined the country like the rest of the “political caste”.

Shouting “Long live freedom, damn it,” Milei destroyed all possible bridges during the campaign. But on Monday, after finishing second in the first round behind Massa with 30% of the votes, he began an accelerated reconstruction process. He called for a “tabula rasa” of the grievances that he had launched in the campaign and asked Together for Change to join a large front to “annihilate the gang of criminals” which is, according to his reading, the Kirchnerism. “It would be irresponsible not to forgive,” she said. And Bullrich and Macri forgave him. The two most important leaders of Pro, the largest party in the Together for Change alliance, met secretly with the ultra that had insulted them for months and agreed, without notifying the rest of the coalition, to support them in the campaign for the second round.

Bullrich justified his vote for Milei with a phrase from the liberator José de San Martín: “When the country is in danger, everything is allowed, except not defending it.” The “danger” is “populist Kirchnerism”, responsible “for the Argentine decadence”. Milei, Macri and Bullrich signed an act in which they committed to respecting some basic democratic principles questioned by the libertarian. Among them, not advancing in the legalization of weapons or the sale of organs and not eliminating public education and health. The document does not mention the dollarization of the economy, Milei’s workhorse for his voters.

Patricia Bullrich at the closing of her campaign with Mauricio Macri, in Lomas de Zamora, on October 19. Marcos Brindicci (Getty Images)

Bullrich’s announcement had the devastating effect that everyone expected. Within the Pro, he revealed the hidden divide that has been dividing hawks and doves for months. The head of Government of the city of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, is among the moderates. Defeated by Bullrich in the internal party race, he said he was “surprised” when he learned of the midnight meeting with the ultra. “Milei is on the edges of democracy and his ideas are dangerous. Massa is the reelection of Kirchnerist populism. The third alternative is to work to keep Together for Change as strong as possible so that it is an alternative,” he said Wednesday night at a press conference. “We owe ourselves a self-criticism about the ways of functioning and deciding, because that’s how it went for us,” he added, referring to Sunday’s defeat.

Rodríguez Larreta insisted on the need to keep together the coalition that since 2015 was the alternative to Kirchnerist Peronism, although he did not clarify if this means that Macri and Bullrich will be left out. It is clearer in the rest of the parties that make up Together for Change. The governor of Jujuy (north) and president of the UCR, Gerardo Morales, said that Bullrich made him “embarrassed” and that Macri was “largely responsible for the defeat” in the election for a place in the second round. “This is what I wanted from the beginning, to screw Together for Change,” he shot at the former president. Elisa Carrió, founder of the Civic Coalition, was just as direct: “Macri always wanted to be with Milei.” For both, both the former president and Bullrich no longer belong to the opposition coalition.

The form that Together for Change will take in the future is still unknown. Rodríguez Larreta emerged as the guarantor of unity and gave some clues: power should be in the hands of the ten governors, out of 24 that Argentina has, who came from the ranks of the Pro and the UCR. These leaders are not willing to campaign for Milei and need Together for Change to guarantee governability in their provinces. United in a single bloc they will be stronger in their negotiations with the National Government, which as of December 10 will be in the hands of Milei or the Peronist Massa. Whatever the result in the second round for the presidency, they will be opposition.

