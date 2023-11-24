The position is the same one she held from 2015 to 2019; Bullrich came in 3rd place in the 1st round and declared support for Milei

Patricia Bullrich will be Argentina’s Minister of Security in Javier Milei’s government. The information was confirmed on Thursday (November 23, 2023) by the president-elect’s advisors, according to the newspaper Clarin. The position is the same one she held from 2015 to 2019, during Mauricio Macri’s administration.

Bullrich was a candidate in this year’s Argentine presidential elections for the coalition “Together for the Change” (in Portuguese, Together for Change). She came in 3rd place in the 1st round, held on October 22, and declared support for Milei in the 2nd round.

Milei said during the election campaign that his government will have 8 ministries. Today, there are 18. So far, he has confirmed the nominations of Guillermo Ferraro (Infrastructure), Mariano Cúneo Libarona (Justice), Diana Mondino (Foreign Relations), Sandra Pettovello (Human Capital), Guillermo Francos (Interior). With Bullrich’s appointment, the elected president still needs to decide who will lead the Defense and Economy ministries.

According to the Clarin, Milei should choose Luis “Toto” Caputo for the Ministry of Economy. He was Mauricio Macri’s Finance Minister and is one of the main men linked to the former president. Caputo also previously commanded the country’s Central Bank.

Patricia Bullrich, 67, has a degree in humanities and social sciences with a focus on communication from the University of Palermo and a master’s and doctorate in political science from the University of San Martín.

In 1973, when she was 17 years old, Bullrich joined Juventude Peronista, a youth group of Peronism, a left-wing political movement related to the former Argentine president, Juan Domingo Perón. Although her political roots are linked to the left, she presents herself as a politics of center right.

Known as the Argentine Iron Lady, Bullrich was deputy for Buenos Aires from 1993 to 1997 and 2007 to 2015. She was Minister of Security (2015-2019), Labor (2000-2001) and Social Security (2001).

