The center-right candidate of the Together for Change coalition, Patricia Bullrich, presented new government proposals this Tuesday (3), in a clear tightening of her speech just a few days before the elections in Argentina.

After having focused his campaign on “ending Kirchnerism”, in reference to the wing of Peronism linked to the late former president Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007) and Cristina Kirchner, his poor performance in this Sunday’s presidential debate (1st) caused the presidential candidate to change her speech to voters, showing a more “rigid” stance.

In an interview given to Argentine radio Neura MediaBullrich said that one of his security proposals involves allowing prisoners to be recorded while they speak to their defense.

The candidate from the Juntos pela Change coalition made the statement while speaking about the fight against drug trafficking and its leaders. “When you have an inmate who may be sending a message to someone, you record their communication with the defense,” she said.

“I can record the conversation, I can have it as evidence, I can not hear it, I can have it with a system to protect this communication. The point is to put order in the country and in the prisons. After all, whoever is in charge is the State or organized crime?”, he stated.

Bullrich also said he would repeal some labor laws “in two minutes” by executive order.

“Whoever does not accept the rules of the game and wants to put obstacles in Argentina will have consequences”, stated the candidate, agreeing with Milei during the campaign that she will put an end to demonstrations and street protests to defend the public road, openly confronting the movement union, which has strong power in the country.

In August, Argentina made it clear that it was divided into three thirds, as the three main candidates were close to 30% support, but none achieved enough votes, which is why campaign strategies in recent weeks have tried to capture not only the undecided, but also snatch votes from rivals.

Of the three main candidates to occupy the Casa Rosada on December 10, the former Minister of Security in the government of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) was the third most voted in the August primaries, behind the leader of Liberdade Avança, Javier Milei, and the Minister of Economy and candidate of the governing party, Sergio Massa.

Although his political group was the second most supported in the PASO (primary, open, simultaneous and mandatory) elections, Bullrich came in third place on an individual level and, according to most polls for the October 22 elections, would be out of a possible second round, scheduled for November 19th.

A second presidential debate will take place next Sunday (8), at the Faculty of Law of the University of Buenos Aires, and one of the focuses of the discussions will be security, one of the candidate’s flags. (With EFE agency)