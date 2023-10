Opinion polls place libertarian Javier Milei in first place in the voting intentions of Argentine voters, close to the current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa | Photo: EFE/Tomás Cuesta /POOL

Argentina’s presidential candidate, Patricia Bullrich, took legal action this Wednesday (4) against her libertarian opponent, Javier Milei, after being accused by him of practicing terrorism during his youth.

According to the Argentine newspaper Clarinthe presidential candidate of the center-right coalition Together for Change filed two criminal complaints against the candidate who won the August primaries.

The first action was motivated by crimes of slander and defamation, the second, by crimes of public intimidation and incitement to hatred in reference to the accusations made by the libertarian in television interviews and in the presidential debate on Sunday (1st).

During discussions between candidates for the Casa Rosada over the weekend, Milei stated that Bullrich was part of the left-wing Montoneros guerrilla, characterized by him as a “terrorist organization”. Milei also stated that during the 1970s, “the candidate was linked to the group that placed bombs in kindergartens”.

After filing the lawsuits in court, the presidential candidate made a publication on the social network X (formerly Twitter) with the following sentence: “Deputy Javier Milei, you know you lied. I reported him so the truth would be known. We must compete without lying. And set an example for Argentines. Therefore, whoever does this pays,” she said.

To prove his innocence, Bullrich requested that the Argentine Department of Justice hear from Milei’s possible vice president, Verónica Villaruel, who currently presides over the Center for Studies on Terrorism and its Victims (Celtyv).