Center-right candidate for president of Argentina, Patricia Bullrich said this Tuesday (3) that she will criminally prosecute the libertarian Javier Milei, whom she will face at the polls in the first round on the 22nd, for accusing her of having “put bombs in a kindergarten” during her time as a guerrilla fighter.

In an interview during a campaign rally in the city of Villa Adelina, the former Minister of Security in the government of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) called Milei a “liar”.

“Javier Milei said in the debate: ‘If you changed, I accept that you changed’ (…). Twenty-four hours later, he went on a television program to say that I had planted bombs in a kindergarten,” said a visibly angry Bullrich, who in her youth was a member of the left-wing Peronist guerrilla group Montoneros.

Milei’s accusations against the candidate of the Macrista coalition Juntos pela Change were a central theme in the third block of the first pre-election debate between presidential candidates, held last Sunday in Santiago del Estero, the oldest city in the country.

Milei, who leads the Freedom Forward party, called Bullrich a “bomb-throwing mountain lion” during the debate.

Bullrich, who admitted that night to having been a member of the Montoneros during her youth, although she denied participation in terrorist actions, asked that no more “false accusations” be made against her.

“I was a member of a youth organization (…). The same happened with great leaders of humanity, such as Nelson Mandela and José Mujica”, added the opposition candidate to the current government of President Alberto Fernández, whose representative at the polls will be the Peronist Sergio Massa, current Minister of Economy.

Both Javier Milei and his vice-presidential candidate, lawyer Victoria Villarruel, made the debate on the victims of left-wing armed groups in the 1970s one of their main speeches in the period leading up to the presidential elections.