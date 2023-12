The designated Security Minister of Javier Milei’s government, Patricia Bullrich, in the meeting with her counterpart from El Salvador, Gustavo Villatoro | Photo: Reproduction/X/Patricia Bullrich

One day before the inauguration of Javier Milei as the new president of Argentina, the former candidate and now appointed Security Minister of the Casa Rosada, Patricia Bullrich, met with Nayib Bukele’s government to discuss strategies to combat crime, this Saturday ( 9).

On the social network X (formerly Twitter), Bullrich published a record of the meeting with the Minister of Justice and Public Security of El Salvador, Gustavo Villatoro, held on the eve of his inauguration into office this Sunday (10). “I met with Gustavo Villatoro to discuss effective strategies in the fight against drug trafficking and mafias”, said the former candidate, who was already in charge of the security department during the government of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019).

Furthermore, Bulrrich stated that the countries “shared valuable experiences that serve to strengthen actions regarding the security of Argentine citizens”. In addition to facing the economic chaos that is plaguing Argentina, Milei’s government will have to face a scenario of persistent crime and violence in the country, which recorded more than 8,000 violent deaths in 2022.

Official data released in July this year show that the country recorded 1,890 intentional homicides (when there is an intention to kill), 6,329 robberies (robbery followed by death), 311,697 robberies and 394,525 violent robberies last year, a situation that shows a need urgent need for new actions in the area of ​​Security at Casa Rosada.

El Salvador has gained the spotlight in recent years precisely for applying new strategies to combat criminal groups operating in the country. According to government data, violence rates since Nayib Bukele came to power have increased from 38 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants in 2019 to 7.8 deaths in 2022.

Among the measures taken by the Salvadoran president is to build a mega prison, considered the largest prison in the Americas, with capacity to hold up to 40 thousand inmates, according to information from the Ministry of Infrastructure. Almost 70 thousand criminals have already been detained there.