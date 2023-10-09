Argentina’s second presidential debate raised the temperature with harsh disagreements over security, economy and corruption. The candidate of Together for Change, Patricia Bullrich, showed a much more offensive attitude than a week ago and carried out repeated attacks against the Peronist Sergio Massa and against the ultra Javier Milei, whom she accused of allying against her. It was an expected strategy: Bullrich is third in the polls ahead of the general elections on October 22, behind Milei and Massa, and she needs to win votes to aspire to a second round in November.

The debate was held at a headquarters of the University of Buenos Aires and the five candidates to succeed Alberto Fernández participated: Milei, Massa, Bullrich, the progressive deputy Myriam Bregman and the governor of the province of Córdoba for dissident Peronism, Juan Schiaretti. For two hours, the candidates exchanged opinions on security, work and human development, housing and the environment.

Massa, who alternates his position as Minister of Economy with the presidential candidacy for the ruling Union for the Homeland alliance, was once again the target of the main criticism. Bullrich attacked him non-stop for the economic situation and for scandals such as the recent vacation on a luxurious yacht of a senior Buenos Aires official who had to resign and the corruption cases against the vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. He also brought up old corruption cases from Kirchnerism, such as the bags with millions of dollars that the former Secretary of Public Works threw over the wall of a convent in 2016.

“Lopez’s bags, Cristina’s hotels and Insaurralde’s yacht. Massa, the entire country is wondering, when are they going to stop hustling [robar]“Bullrich asked Massa in the final block of direct questions and answers. “Patricia, being vulgar or speaking cayengue It’s not going to make you more popular in the election. It is not enough to shout to run or correct the bad performance election that you are doing,” Massa replied. The candidate asked that Together for Change vote for a law that “allows us to know who are the relatives who fled money to the United States.”

Milei criticized Massa for putting Argentina “on the verge of hyperinflation” and for not having taken measures to reduce the deficit and lead Argentina to growth. “Formal sector jobs are pegged at 6 million. The imbalance in the labor market is so scandalous that there are 8 million who are in the informal market,” Milei said. In her opinion, the only solution is for Argentina to grow again and to do so it needs investments. “No one is going to invest if they can’t earn money,” she warned.

Milei’s misstep

The ultraliberal economist maintained a calm tone during his prepared interventions, but was unable to prevent his aggressive style from emerging when he had to improvise. “You have all the jets [ladrones] of Massa on the lists, you have him[l líder sindical Luis] Inside Barrionuevo, do you think you are going to change something with so many jets on your lists?” Bullrich asked Milei. Her response did not deny the conservative candidate’s accusation, which was her biggest misstep of the night: “You also have a lot of people on your lists who come from somewhere else.” Immediately afterwards, she went on to a frontal attack that aroused a murmur of disapproval in the auditorium: “While you can wash away your Montonera past.” [la guerrilla peronista de los setenta] murderer, we who only shout and say things, can’t we change, can’t we take on other people?

Javier Milei, during one of his interventions. Agustin Marcarian / POOL (EFE)

The tension escalated again when Massa asked the candidate of La Libertad Avanza (LLA) about his negative vote for a law that sought the treatment of congenital heart diseases. To respond, Milei blamed the Executive’s response to the health crisis due to the Covid pandemic: “If we had done things with a mediocre country, we would have had 30,000 deaths and we have 130,000 because of this genocidal Government.” After his attempt to ridicule Bregman with mocking words and gestures, he was disapproved by Massa: “You’ve come this far, Milei, stop disrespecting women,” Massa told him. “We know how to defend ourselves,” Bullrich snapped at Massa shortly after.

The themes of this second debate allowed Bullrich to tread on ground that is much more comfortable for him than last week, especially in security, the portfolio he directed between 2015 and 2019. In that block he defended heavy-handed policies and opened the door to Army participation. His debating skills are weak compared to his rivals and he got stuck on several occasions, but he improved from the first debate.

Agenda 2030

The environment has been the great absentee of this electoral campaign and despite the public vote to include it in the debate, it also had a secondary role in front of the cameras. The only one who made a clear defense was Bregman, who called for a wetlands law and positioned himself against open pit mining and offshore oil exploitation. “Milei defends the freedom of companies to pollute rivers. She went so far as to say that climate change is an invention of socialism,” Bregman noted. Milei, who denies that climate change is caused by humans, also flatly rejected maintaining the environmental commitments assumed by Argentina with the international community. “We are not going to adhere to the 2030 Agenda. We do not adhere to cultural Marxism,” he responded to Schiaretti.

Juan Schiaretti. AGUSTIN MARCARIAN (REUTERS)

The final minute was the last bullet of the debate and Milei and Massa were the ones who used it best. The ultra candidate gave a great summary of the entire campaign strategy of the far-right party La Libertad Avanza. “The political caste is kidding us,” Milei said, highlighting that politicians “cannot be the solution to the problem because they are part of the problem” and asking Argentines out loud if they believe “that a different Argentina can be The usual”. Massa, for his part, tried to differentiate himself from his rivals by asking Argentines not to vote backwards, in reference to Bullrich, or the “jump into the void” that Milei proposes. Argentines are called to the polls in two weeks.

