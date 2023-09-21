Former minister Patricia Bullrich, candidate for president of Argentina for the center-right coalition Together for Change, criticized this Thursday (21) the libertarian presidential candidate Javier Milei for having voted, as a national deputy, in favor of tax reform of Income.

On Tuesday (19), the Chamber of Deputies approved a bill that expands tax exemption for those earning up to 2 million Argentine pesos per year (around R$28,000). The proposal, which will now be considered by the Senate, had been presented by the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, Peronist candidate for Casa Rosa in the October election.

In an interview with Rivadavia radio, Bullrich suggested that Milei may be being deceived by the left. “I know the history of Peronism, the history of Kirchnerism, too well to understand that Peronism has always acted in the same way: when it sees that there is something that can compete with it, it buys it, intervenes, offers it what it doesn’t have. ”, said the candidate.

“Milei is in a process of fascination with sectors of Peronism that are smart, that know how to deal with power, which will lead him to a situation of great loss of trust on the part of society”, added Bullrich, who stated that he believes that The vote in favor of the government was more a manifestation of Milei’s “naivety” than an indication of political agreement.

“Milei’s support for reducing taxes without a counterpart, which is the basis of a budget, is an irresponsible position, just like Massa’s. Now, would this be a pact? I don’t want to classify [assim]. It is an irresponsible position. If they want to win votes irresponsibly, that’s up to them”, said the former Minister of Security in the government of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019).

With Bullrich in third place in the polls, behind Milei and Massa, Juntos pela Change has raised its voice against the libertarian candidate, who has even suggested that Macri could be a “super ambassador” for Argentina if he is elected president.

On Tuesday, in the province of Córdoba, Macri himself stated that Milei lacks experience and support to govern the country.