The street will be a thermometer of the mood of Argentines in the face of the severe cut in public spending that Javier Milei will apply as president starting December 10. Large protests are expected, but also tough control by the Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich (Buenos Aires, 67 years old). “Argentina needs order,” Bullrich warned this Friday in a brief message in which she thanked the president-elect for the opportunity granted to once again head the portfolio that she held during the Macri administration (2015-2019). Her appointment has been confirmed by Milei’s office through a statement.

Bullrich, one of the hawks of the Republican Proposal (Pro), is a firm defender of the iron fist and believes that she will have more political and social support to exercise it now than eight years ago. At that time she wanted to apply a protocol against street closures, which she finally gave up. Her unequivocal support of police officers reported to the courts was also the cause of long public discussions. “True change is possible if the law is applied in every corner of the country, equally for everyone and without privileges,” she said. “We will be relentless against crime and we will wage a relentless fight against drug trafficking. It’s simple: whoever makes them, pays for them,” she continued.

The future Minister of Security fought for the Presidency as a candidate for the Together for Change (JxC) coalition. Being left out of the second round, it took her only 24 hours to turn the page on months of dialectical confrontations and reach out to Milei. The union of the two opposition forces was key for the leader of the far-right La Libertad Avanza to win with 56% of the votes against the Peronist Sergio Massa.

In addition, it definitively buries one of Milei’s campaign slogans: “A different Argentina with the same old ones is impossible.” After the appointment of the former Minister of Finance Luis Caputo, another heavyweight of the Government of Mauricio Macri, the appointment of Bullrich shows the commitment of the president-elect to politicians with experience in key areas of his future Government even at the cost of short circuits with his own equipment. Opting for Bullrich strains the bond with the vice president-elect, Victoria Villarruel, whom he had promised to have Defense and Security under his orbit of influence.

Bullrich is one of Argentina’s politicians with the most chameleonic career. Her teenage baptism was as a member of the Peronist Youth and Montoneros, the guerrilla group of revolutionary Peronism, but she soon repented and began a turn to the right that has taken her to increasingly extreme positions. She defends legal abortion and respects sexual diversity, but they are the only nuances of who today embodies the hard wing of JxC.

In the early 2000s, he was part of the government of the Alliance between radicals (social democrats) and progressive Peronists dissident from the neoliberal policies of Carlos Menem. She was Secretary of Criminal Policy, then Minister of Labor and later of Security in a matter of months. In November 2001, a month before everything blew up as a result of the banking corralito, she left the Government. She returned to active politics in 2007 as a deputy and in 2015 she was appointed by Mauricio Macri as Minister of Security. She dressed as a soldier and published videos with drug seizures, arrests of criminals and messages of support for police officers with controversial actions. Among them, we remember her defense of the gendarmes who killed the Mapuche Rafael Nahuel, sentenced this week to sentences of up to five years in prison. “It was a legal and legitimate action against an illegal, violent and unacceptable action for the democracy of a people who want to live in peace,” she said in 2017, without waiting for the judicial verdict.

“I committed to each of you to achieve the profound change that society demands of us and I will fight that battle from the place that I have today,” Bullrich said this Friday when confirming the position he will occupy as of December 10. Whoever resists change in the streets must face it.

