Bullrich avoids explicit support for Milei in 2nd round in Argentina

The Argentine presidential candidate for the Together for Change coalition, Patricia Bullrichacknowledged her defeat in Sunday’s elections, in which she obtained 23.85% of the votes, which left her out of the second round, which will be contested by Sergio Massafrom the left-wing government party, and from the libertarian party Javier Milei.

The former Minister of Security during the government of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) spoke to her supporters when almost 92% of the polling stations had been counted. She was accompanied by the former president and other figures from the center-right coalition, including her rival in the August primaries, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, mayor of Buenos Aires.

“Populism has impoverished the country, and I am not the one who will facilitate the return to power of someone who was part of the worst government in Argentina’s recent history,” he proclaimed Bullrich in reference to the winning candidate of the first round, the Peronist Sergio Massaalthough he avoided explicit support for Milei in the second round, scheduled for November 19th.

The candidate, who lost 1.8 million votes compared to the result obtained in the August primaries, which defined the candidates who participated in the first round, guaranteed that “(the coalition’s) values ​​are not adrift, nor are they for sale , are neither bought nor will be traded”.

“We will never be accomplices to populism and the mafias that destroyed this country,” he declared, amid timid chants of support and applause from supporters who attended the coalition’s headquarters.

Bullrich acknowledged that his political space “did not achieve the objectives he wanted” for these elections, but ratified that “the values ​​of his cause” remain “strong”, despite his defeat.

“The values ​​of transparency and the fight against corruption are the values ​​that we carry within us. Perhaps these values ​​have fallen asleep today, but we will awaken them every day of our fight for a productive and poverty-free Argentina,” he stated.