Bullying, gossiping, laughing at, belittling: it happens all the time in the workplace. More than a quarter of all workers in the Netherlands indicate that they have been bullied by a colleague. One in six cases involves a manager, according to the CNV trade union. “These are bizarre figures. Bullying and inappropriate behavior should have no place in the workplace,” sighs chairman Piet Fortuin.

