With videoA superstar who is brimming with self-confidence and is conquering the whole world. In high heels that is, and in a dress that would make Whitney Houston jealous. It gives Gerben Veldwijk an indescribable feeling when he lets himself be transformed into Mandy McCandy, an iconic drag queen from Rotterdam. Will he say goodbye to his alter ego now that aggression against drag seems to be on the rise? “I have considered that, yes.”