Bharatpur. Two days ago in Karauli, a temple priest was set ablaze by pouring petrol over a land dispute. The severely injured priest was admitted to Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur, where he died during treatment on Thursday night. The Karauli police have arrested Kailash Meena, the main accused who carried out the incident.

This whole incident is about the gram panchayat Bukna of Sapotra police station area of ​​Karauli. The temple here was worshiped by 50-year-old Babulal Vaishnav and the land of temple forgiveness was also occupied by him. But Dabang Kailash Meena of the village had an eye on this land. To take possession of this land, accused Kailash Meena opened fire on the priest by pouring petrol.

BJP state president told CM ‘How long will you be the messiah of criminals?

BJP state president Satish Pooni on Friday surrounded him in the hometown of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s Jodhpur. He has said that crime is increasing in the state. Referring to the incident of burning the priest of the temple alive in Karauli, he said, ‘The fear of the law has ended among the criminals. The people of the state are scared, scared, scared, after all, Gehlot ji, how long will you be the messiah of criminals? ‘

After the death of the priest, there was chaos at home.

Congress MLA and former minister tweeted

Congress MLA and former minister Ramesh Meena has tweeted on Friday afternoon condemning the incident of burning the temple priest Babulal Vaishnav alive on Friday afternoon. He has said that such incidents are not right for civilized society. Police officers of the district have been directed to take strict action against the culprits. The main accused has been caught, and the remaining accused have also been directed to be arrested soon.

Regarding the incident, Sapotra police officer Harji Lal Yadav said that 50-year-old Babulal Vaishnav used to worship at the temple of Gram Panchayat Bukna, which the villagers had told him the land of temple forgiveness. A few days ago, the priest had leveled to build a residential house above the ground. On this ground, the bullies started forcefully shedding thatch. The priest complained to the villagers. Due to this, the bullies set the priest’s face on the ground by spraying petrol and set it on fire. Petrol was also poured on the priest who came to the rescue. In this accident, the priest Babulal was badly injured who was brought to Sapotra Hospital, from where doctors referred Karauli to more injuries. The family did not take him to Karauli and took him to Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur.

The priest died on Thursday while undergoing treatment at the Burn Unit of SMS Hospital, Jaipur. On the other hand, the officials of organizations like Fight for Right, Shri Parashuram Sena etc. in Jaipur reached the hospital regarding the atrocities on the priest. Mr. Parashuram Sena convenor Anil Chaturvedi demanded immediate arrest of the accused from Karauli SP Mridul Kachhwaha. Also, if the arrest of the culprits is not done soon, then the movement has also warned.

