The story of little Bonnie, the little girl who lost her hair from being bullied right away

A very sad story is the one we are about to tell you today. The protagonist is a 10-year-old girl, called Bonnie, who lost all her hair due to all the abuse she was forced to endure at school. Her comrades have always bullied her.

This affair has moved thousands of people, to the point that they wanted to organize a fundraiser to help her buy one wig. Unfortunately, her hair will never grow back.

Little Bonnie is a child of all alone 10 years, very sweet and kind. For more than 3 years, she has been a victim of bullying from his peers.

This stress was so much for her loud, which caused her total hair loss. Mom realized this a long time ago and she said in an interview:

She was crying every day from school and that’s when we started to notice that her hair was falling out. Then they told us it was caused by alopecia, which was related to the stress she was going through at the time.

With the Pandemic and with the remote lessons, the situation seemed to have improved, but once back to school, everything was back to being as it was before. Now it would seem that Mom has managed to put an end to all the cruelties that the little girl was forced to suffer, but despite this the doctors told her that unfortunately her hair will not grow back.

The fundraiser organized for little Bonnie

The little girl just can’t accept yourself. She cries every day and wishes she could get her thick hair back. So many are now coming forward for help her.

They organized one fundraiser which will be used to buy a wig suitable for her. The mother discovered the Yorkshire Hair Clinic, in Huddersfield, which she helped another little girl with alopecia to regain security.

In this clinic they make a wig with one 3D printing of the head. Mom about what little Bonnie is going through, said: “Her hair loss has created so many problems that now she doesn’t like herself, she doesn’t accept herself!”