Publisher People Can Fly and development studio Incuvo have announced that Bulletstorm VR has been postponed. At the same time they revealed the new release date : January 18, 2024. So no longer December 14, 2023, to the unhappiness of those who would have wanted to play it before Christmas (or for Christmas). As you know, it will be available for PS VR2, PC and Quest.

The message of postponement

Builletstorm VR has been postponed

Let’s read the message with which the postponement of Bulletstorm VR was announced:

“We at People Can Fly and Incuvo have made the difficult decision to postpone the release of Bulletstorm VR to January 18, 2024.

We know Bulletstorm fans are eager to put on their VR headsets and give their all to virtual reality. We want to use this additional time to continue improving the experience, ensuring that Bulletstorm VR meets the high standards you’ve come to expect from the popular AAA first-person shooter series and from People Can Fly as a developer of high-quality AAA games.

We are incredibly grateful to our fans for their support and passion surrounding the Bulletstorm series and deeply appreciate everyone’s patience.

Thank you.”