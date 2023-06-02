Bulletstorm VR was announced with a trailer from People Can Fly for PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest and PC even if the virtual reality version of the famous shooter does not yet have an official release date.

Six years after the remastered edition (here our review of Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition), on which we imagine this further reduction is based, the adventure of Grayson Hunt and his team is therefore back in the limelight, bringing the frantic gameplay which we well remember.

It will be interesting to find out exactly how these fast and dynamic mechanics have been translated into an experience in virtual realityalso because it is precisely on those elements that the charm of this ultra-violent and caciarone shooter is based.

“Play as Grayson Hunt after a crash landing on an uninhabited recreation planet forces him to make a difficult choice: survive or take revenge,” reads the synopsis for Bulletstorm. “Because of Grayson’s blind thirst for vengeance, an exiled member of the elite assassin group, Dead Echo, his crew finds himself stranded on Stygia, where Grayson can finally face the commander responsible for the betrayal.”

“Fight against hordes of mutant inhabitants of Stygia, orchestrating masterful assassinations throughout the single-player campaign, or in one of over 30 points-based competitions and 12 cooperative multiplayer maps, using Bulletstorm’s unique ‘skillshot’ system, which lets you rewards for carrying out the most heinous and creative murders.”