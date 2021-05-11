People Can Fly is the developer of games such as Gears of War 2006, Gears of War Judgment or the new Outriders, but above all they are also the ones who developed the successful Bulletstorm, a first-person shooter that has won over fans since its launch in 2011 thanks to gameplay. The combats were the most fun and spectacular with a great variety of skills and weapons, in addition to the various ways to kill our enemies with the Skillshots mode.

Regarding the story, not as important as the gameplay. In this one we meet the space pirate Grayson Hunt and his cyborg partner Ishi Sato. Both were soldiers of the elite unit of the Confederation of Planets in charge of General Sarrano who deceives and betrays them by making their lives hell, after 10 years they return to take revenge, not knowing that maybe revenge is not the one. best way.

Bulletstorm 2 could arrive in the future, according to People Can Fly

As long as we know that People Can Fly has development of two new unannounced AAA games underwayIn addition to the updates from Outriders, the CEO of the developer, Sebastian Wojciechowski, has commented in an interview for GameRant, that Bulletstorm 2 could arrive in the future, since it is an IP that is in their hearts. Although without immediate plans, it seems that a new Bulletstorm game will arrive in many years, if it arrives, of course.

It is not known what the future holds for us with Bulleststorm. Surely, with the growth and acquisition of new equipment, one day it will be easier to return to this IP that is always in our hearts.

