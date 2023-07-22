“We were already in the water, a few meters from the shore, when we heard the shots. At first I thought they were warning shots. But then I saw blood on the boat. And then a guy next to me pointed to my arm and said, ‘hey, you’re the one that’s bleeding.’

Ángela —fictitious name, like all those who appear in this report— is a smiling 27-year-old Ghanaian woman who is currently recovering, her right arm in a sling, in a hotel in Gran Canaria. She was one of the 44 people rescued by the Salvamar ship Macondo at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, when they were traveling aboard a drifting inflatable about 25 kilometers from Arguineguín (Mogán, southwest of Gran Canaria). Once at the pier, they told that they had been shot by the Moroccan Armed Forces when they were setting sail from a cove near Cape Bojador (Western Sahara) at dawn on Tuesday the 23rd. The wounds ended up killing two people during the trip, according to the survivors. Another one had already died almost instantly on the coast, he maintains the NGO Walking Borders. Ángela was one of the people hit by the bullets, as confirmed by sources from the Red Cross and the Canarian Government after the rescue. The projectile entered her right elbow and lodged inside her forearm, breaking bones in her path. Another migrant was shot in the back, hitting him in the shoulder blade without going through.

Four of the survivors of that trip have told EL PAÍS their version of the events and how they managed to endure three days of crossing without water or food. Morocco has not wanted to respond to these accusations.

Earlier this year, Ángela’s parents died in a car accident, as she explains at the door of the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration facilities where she is staying. Both she and her two younger brothers inherited some property, such as the family home in the Ghanaian village from which they originate (whose name Angela prefers not to reveal to preserve her anonymity). “But after burying them, our relatives took everything from us,” she says. A friend’s parents agreed to keep the two children. Instead, she stayed at her home. One night, while she was sleeping, she heard someone breaking down the door. “I looked out the window and saw my parents’ family outside with shotguns.” She tells that she fled in terror, and that then she decided to leave the country, to flee to Europe. “I am sure that if they see me again, they will kill me.”

Her journey took her first to Accra, the capital of Ghana; then, by plane, to Casablanca, to stop later in Tan Tan (south of Morocco) and, finally, in El Aaiún, the capital of Western Sahara. There she, she assures her, she was welcomed by several women of sub-Saharan origin from whom she did not separate. “If they went, I followed them; if they sat down, I would sit down,” she laughs. And she maintains that they were the ones who managed her trip in the pneumatics. “I never spoke to any mafia”, she says with a shake of her head. “Besides, I didn’t have any money either.”

The Liberian Emmanuel (31 years old) did have to manage his trip in the Saharawi city. He had left his pregnant wife in Monrovia to cross four countries to reach the Sahara. “Our crisis is very big,” he stressed at the headquarters of the Federation of African Associations in the Canary Islands (FAAC), in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. “There is no real war, but there are tensions between the ethnic groups. Sometimes violence surfaces.” In El Aaiún he worked for three months to be able to pay the 2,000 euros that his departure cost. “Everyone there talks about making the leap to the Canary Islands. It is very easy to contact people who can help you ”, he says. The trip cost Ousmane, a 19-year-old Guinean, something more, who was scammed in a first attempt and finally paid 2,100 euros, saved for seven months in Algeria.

Between the afternoon of Sunday, May 21, and the night of Monday, May 22, the organization transported by car, always along secondary roads or off-road, the hundred people it intended to board in two inflatable boats. The chosen point was a small cove located behind a hill. The date of departure, the early morning of Tuesday the 23rd. “I will never forget that last day,” Ousmane whispers in the FAAC offices.

From left to right: Mamadou, Emmanuel and Ousmane (all three fictitious names), survivors of the zódiac in which three people died from gunshot wounds, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on July 7.

Around four in the morning, the group set out. Several passengers transported fuel, food and boats to the beach. Ángela, Emmanuel and Ousmane were assigned to the second start shift, along with 47 other people. About ten minutes after the first expedition set sail, the inflatable in which they were traveling put out to sea. That’s when the shooting started. “We didn’t hear voices or cars,” recalls Emmanuel. “Just the shots, all of a sudden, from the top of the hill. And then I saw my friend start to bleed.”

The four bursts of bullets also hit Angela. “When the boy told me that he was bleeding, I looked at my arm. Oh my shit... My arm suddenly swelled up, seized up and bent. His fingers closed into a fist and I couldn’t open it. I started to cry. Very strong. One of the boys from the boat helped me open my hand and with a piece of clothing we tried to tie a knot. But the blood continued to spurt. And I fainted.”

The shots and the reaction of the passengers caused the boat to capsize. Four people fell into the water. One of the migrants later told the NGO Walking Borders, in Morocco, who lost his balance after another man grabbed him. “We were still close to the beach, I don’t know how I saved myself. On the shore I saw the boy who had clung to me. He was dead. I looked at the military and told them: ‘You have murdered him.’

13.07.23. The Gran Canarian palms. Canary Immigration. Interview with an immigrant woman who suffered several shots in her arm, when leaving the boat from the African coast. Photo Quique Curbelo Quique Curbelos

Violence in control

The violence allegedly carried out by the Moroccan armed forces that night in Boujdour is not new. Various organizations highlight the increasingly frequent use of “war materials” in immigration control by Rabat. The Moroccan authorities have intensified controls since Spain decided, in March 2022, to align itself with Rabat and describe its offer of autonomy for Western Sahara as the “most serious, realistic and credible” option. This greater —and violent, according to the NGOs— control has forced a good part of the departures of boats to the Canary Islands to be moved south. The political crisis in Senegal has also returned to the Canary Islands the use of cayucos, much larger boats. Arrivals to the islands accumulate a drop of 18.5% compared to last year, even after a particularly active month of June.

The capsizing of the boat after the shots had filled the zódiac with water, and the migrants applied themselves to the bilge work. “The boat had a hard time floating,” explains Fatoumata from Guinea, another of the survivors, now Ángela’s neighbor in Gran Canaria. “That’s why we had to get rid of the water and food. Due to the weight”.

The journey lasted almost three days. Some 66.5 hours without water or food, with 46 desperate people, five of them badly injured. One of them, Mbemba K., from the Ivory Coast, died in the early hours of Wednesday morning. “He was my friend. I still keep his book and his mobile, ”says Emmanuel. The second held until that night. “He spent the day walking around the boat until the pain was too much,” Ousmane laments. “What could we do? We had nothing on board. Nothing”. The survivors disposed of the body. “I had no choice but to throw her body into the water,” Emmanuel laments. “In Africa we say you can’t take death with you.”

Arrival at Arguineguín de la Salvamar ‘Macondo’ with the 44 survivors of the zodiac shot on the night of Thursday, May 25. BORJA SUAREZ (REUTERS)

Angela did manage to endure the trip. “I lost consciousness for a long time. But many times she was awake, and all the time she was sure that she would die right there, that she would be the next to die. I prayed a lot, all the time,” she recalls. They were lucky: when they were rescued at 15.5 nautical miles thanks to the alert launched by Caminando Fronteras, they were already passing Gran Canaria, the closest island.

The ordeal did not end with their disembarkation at 11:40 p.m. on Thursday the 25th. After an initial inspection by the Red Cross and the emergency services, two people were referred to the hospital and three unaccompanied minors were transferred to a center. The rest, including the three wounded by gunshots, followed the procedure and ended up at the Temporary Attention Center for Foreigners (CATE), where immigrants are admitted for a maximum of 72 hours for their identification. It was not until the next morning that the three injured were referred to hospitals. “The discrimination suffered by migrants upon arrival is evident,” says the spokesperson for Caminando Fronteras, Helena Maleno. “Migratory control protocols are always applied to them to the detriment of the fundamental rights that must be recognized.” The Government Delegation has limited itself to explaining that the investigation is prosecuted and that “all immigrants who needed it received health care.” The Prosecutor’s Office has opened proceedings.

The survivors are now recovering on the island, looking to the future. Emmanuel and Ousmane agree on one thing: they aspire to reach Barcelona and under no circumstances do they want to return to Morocco. “There are daily problems with the police, assaults, rapes, assaults with machetes…”. Fifty-four days later, Angela’s arm is still swollen and almost immobile. But she is optimistic. “Sometimes when I’m alone, I wonder why she had to touch me. Later I remember that they shot more people and that some died. If I’m alive, I have no choice but to thank God.”