Hundreds of bullets were found in the home of the suspect in Saturday’s deadly shooting in the American city of Monterey Park, near Los Angeles. He also worked on homemade silencers. The Los Angeles Police Chief announced this during a press conference on Monday.

The suspect, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, lived in a mobile home community for the over-55s in Hemet, about 75 miles east of Los Angeles. Tran was known to the police. In 1990 he was arrested for illegal possession of weapons. He was found dead in a van on Sunday.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown. During the press conference, the police said they had questions about it. “What drove a madman to do this?” Police Chief Robert Luna wondered aloud. “We don’t know, but we’re trying to find out.”

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said he believes the shooting was targeted, pointing to the fact that the shooter was “very familiar” with the dance studio where the shooting took place. Acquaintances of the suspects stated to CNN that he often came to the dance studio.

After the shooting in Monterey Park, the suspected gunman continued to the city of Alhambra, where he likely wanted more victims. He drew his weapon, but he was overpowered by a bystander. “A hero,” according to Luna. By completing the weapon, he may have saved “countless lives”, the police chief said.

Eleven dead

In the night from Saturday to Sunday, the 72-year-old man opened fire in a dance studio during the Chinese New Year celebrations. The death toll from the massacre has risen to eleven victims. One of the ten people injured in the shooting died in hospital on Monday.

According to Los Angeles County authorities, three more people are being treated at the hospital for their injuries. One of the injured patients is in serious condition and the other two are recovering. All but one of the fatalities were 60 or older.

There have been 36 mass shootings in the US so far in 2023, the highest number ever for this time of year. The Monterey Park shooting was the deadliest attack since the Uvalde massacre in May 2022, which killed 19 children and two teachers in an elementary school shooting.