Their faces are everywhere. Every newspaper in the country published in big headlines the names of “the ten Republicans who voted for impeachment” and with it, without intending to, they put them in the bullseye of Trump’s hosts. “We are going to hang you until you die,” says the message that Ryder Winegar, 33, left on the answering machines of six of them. Police later detained him at his New Hampshire home.

Trump will go down in history as the only president who has faced two impeachment trials to remove him, the last one the most bipartisan in history. The deputies who made it possible, however, will spend the rest of their days in terror. Michigan Congressman Peter Meijer was the first to confess that he had bought a bulletproof vest, on account of the coffers of Congress. All have received additional protection in light of the threats received.

Joe Biden’s inauguration will be a veritable fortification guarded by more than 15,000 soldiers, but among the scared faces of those who attend this open-air ceremony, those of these ten congressmen will stand out, who the new president includes among the heroes capable of putting the country in above the match. And from their own families.

Many confessed not voting in favor of prosecuting the president for fear of what his followers could do to their loved ones and it is understood why. Dozens of the identified attackers were already on the FBI’s most wanted list, which had them classified as domestic terrorists because of their ties to radical white supremacist groups. They were violent and armed.

Among the assailants were also police, military and veterans with training to carry out the most sinister plans that they did not carry out that day: kidnap and murder several congressmen. One of them, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, knew her name was on target. “I thought I was going to die,” he confessed in a long video he posted on Instagram. “I have been very traumatized. I can assure you that I saw death very closely and did not know if I was going to live until the end of the day. Upon arriving at the security location to which the Capitol Police transferred the legislators, they saw “white supremacists and members of QAnon,” he described. I did not feel safe between them. I knew they would reveal my position and create opportunities for me to be kidnapped or harmed, so I found another refuge.

He was not wrong. Organizers of the march that led to the assault have confessed to having planned it with three congressmen, who deny knowing them but have a copious relationship with them on social networks. Some are accused of having given tours the day before to the assailants. The disputed Kyle Griffin, who worked from an office other than his own, wondered on Twitter how the attackers knew where to find him, instead of going to the door that bears his name.

The FBI found weapons and plastic handcuffs in their pockets. A week and more than 100 detainees later, the body shared with lawmakers in a conference call the chilling details of what did not happen. “If you weren’t scared when the call started, you were scared when it ended,” an MP for The Hill confessed anonymously. “I don’t want to say more, just that it was the scariest hour I could imagine.”