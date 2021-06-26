Our news desk received the following message from a British passenger who had just arrived on the island.

“Thought you might like write an article on how the airport is NOT organized to welcome passengers to Mallorca.

“We have just arrived with 2 other flights and are now in a queue with approx 1000 pax and only two people on the immigration desk. With other just watching and standing around chatting.

“You want our custom, we gave you a green light but seriously they need to sort their systems out or by Wednesday when the masses arrive when it goes fully on the green list I cannot imagine how things will look.”