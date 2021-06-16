Genoa – There are 21 new Covid-19 positives in Liguria today, compared to 4,195 molecular swabs carried out in the last 24 hours, to which are added another 3,620 rapid antigenic swabs. The incidence is equal to 0.27%.

There were no deaths.

In total, the positives in the region are 1,711 (37 less than Tuesday 15).

Patients hospitalized due to Covid drop below 50. There are 48 (15 fewer than on Tuesday), of which 11 are in intensive care.

There are 269 people in home isolation, 52 fewer than on Wednesday. In active surveillance there are 656.

Vaccinations

There are 16,317 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine administered in the last 24 hours.

On the last day, 15,161 doses of mRna and 1,156 viral vector drugs were administered.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign in Liguria, 1,159,973 doses have been administered out of 1,219,663 delivered, equal to a 95% administration rate.

THE NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

– IMPERIA (Asl 1): 1

– SAVONA (Asl 2): ​​7

– GENOA: 11, of which:

• Asl 3: 8

• Asl 4: 3

– LA SPEZIA (Asl 5): 2

Not attributable to residence in Liguria: 0

THE GRAPHS

The progress of the cases in Liguria

Vaccinations in Liguria by age group

Villa Scassi Covid-free

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the Villa Scassi hospital in Sampierdarena is Covid-free.

The Villa Scassi hospital, on the front line during the entire emergency period, has managed to date 2.212 positive Covid patients.