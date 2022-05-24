from Paola Caruso

Data for Tuesday 24 May. The positivity rate was 11.1% with 269,971 swabs. The curve at the weekly peak of its swing, but the trend remains downward. Data from Emilia-Romagna are missing. Admissions: -131. Intensive care: -1

I’m 29,875

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 9,820, here the bulletin), with the absence of data from Emilia-Romagna which today were not provided due to an IT update, as explained in the note *. It goes up like this at least 17,288,287 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 95 (yesterday 80), for a total of 166,127 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 16.310.440 And 51.946 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 27,490). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 811.720equal to -21.327 compared to yesterday (-17.549 the day before). See also Covid vaccine, Pfizer booster for 12-15 year olds: Cts Aifa green light

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 269.971, or 176,158 more than yesterday when it was 93,813. The 11.1% positivity rate (the approximation of 11.06%); yesterday it was 10.5%.

As usual, today the curve touches the weekly peak of its swing, after the minimum point on Monday. There trend remains downas can be seen from the comparison with last Tuesday (May 17) – the same day of the week – when they were recorded +44,489 cases with a rate of 13.3%: in fact today there are fewer new infections than that day – despite the lack of data from Emilia-Romagna – with a lower percentage (11.1% against 13.3%). Just look at the graph below to see that the scenario is improving.

Lombardy has the largest number of newly infected (+4,330 cases). Two regions above 3,000 follow: Campania (+3.505 cases) and Lazio (+3.337 cases).

The health system Hospital stays are still decreasing in every area. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -131 (yesterday -12), for a total of 6,257 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am -1 (yesterday -1) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 290 seriously ill, with 29 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday 15). See also BelaMaf, Barbara Grassi: "Maximum expression of precision medicine"

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +4.330 cases (yesterday +972)

Veneto: +2,448 cases (yesterday +551)

Campania: +3.505 cases (yesterday +968)

Lazio: +3.337 cases (yesterday +1.341)

Emilia Romagna: data not provided * (yesterday +1.224)

Piedmont: +1.600 cases (yesterday +694)

Sicily: +2.957 cases (yesterday +731)

Tuscany: +1.974 cases (yesterday +450)

Puglia: +2,407 cases (yesterday +584)

Marche: +927 cases (yesterday +273)

Liguria: +836 cases (yesterday +186)

Abruzzo: +1,052 cases (yesterday +255)

Calabria: +1,075 cases (yesterday +409)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +442 cases (yesterday +72)

Sardinia: +1.457 cases (yesterday +636)

Umbria: +500 cases (yesterday +212)

PA Bolzano: +312 cases (yesterday +48)

PA Trento: +218 cases (yesterday +34)

Basilicata: +313 cases (yesterday +117)

Molise: +123 cases (yesterday +44)

Valle d’Aosta: +62 cases (yesterday +19) See also Covid, ok Aifa to first antibody to prevent disease in frail patients

Here all the bulletins of 2022, here those of 2021 and here those of 2020.

* The Emilia Romagna region announces that today it was unable to transmit the updated data due to an IT update of its systems. The data will be recovered as a whole on the day of tomorrow 25/05.