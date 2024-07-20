Washington.- Donald Trump’s campaign released an update on the former president’s health on Saturday, a week after he survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The report, by Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson, who served as Trump’s White House physician, provides new details about the nature of the Republican candidate’s injuries and the treatment he received immediately after the attack.

According to Jackson, Trump suffered a gunshot wound to the right ear from a high-powered rifle that came “within a quarter inch (6 millimeters) of entering his head and struck the top of his right ear.”

The trajectory of the bullet, he said, “produced a 2 cm wide wound that extended to the cartilaginous surface of the ear. Initially, there was significant bleeding, followed by marked swelling of the entire upper part of the ear.”

Although the swelling has since resolved and the wound “is starting to granulate and heal properly,” he said Trump continues to experience intermittent bleeding, requiring the bandage that was on display at the Republican National Convention.

“Given the extensive and blunt nature of the wound itself, no sutures were required,” he wrote.

Trump was initially treated by medical personnel at Butler Memorial Hospital. According to Jackson, doctors “provided a thorough evaluation for additional injuries that included a CT scan of his head.”

Trump, he said, “will have further evaluations, including a full hearing exam, as needed. He will follow up with his primary care physician, as directed by the physicians who initially evaluated him,” he wrote.

“In summary, former President Trump is doing well and recovering as expected from the gunshot wound sustained last Saturday afternoon,” he added.

The letter is the first official update on the former president’s condition since the night of the incident.

Jackson, a staunch Trump supporter, said in the letter that as the businessman’s former doctor, he was deeply concerned about the former president’s well-being following the attack and met with him in Bedminster, New Jersey, late Saturday after Trump returned from Pennsylvania “to personally check on him and offer my assistance in any way possible.”

He said he has been with Trump ever since, assessing and tending to his wound on a daily basis. That includes traveling with him on Saturday to Michigan, where the former president held his first rally since the shooting, accompanied by his newly appointed running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

Jackson appears to still be a licensed physician in Florida, according to the state health department’s database. Records from the American Board of Emergency Medicine also show Jackson holds a board certification in emergency medicine valid through the end of 2025.