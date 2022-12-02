From the hand of Sony Pictures, “Bullet train” It hit theaters in style. Not only was it the excitement of seeing Brad Pitt return to a high-budget production, but also the big draw was the presence of Bad Bunny in what would be his great debut as a Hollywood actor, before coming to Marvel in his own movie.

Now, a few months later, the explosive storyline featuring stars like Bad Bunny, Joey King, Logan Lerman, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson has arrived on streaming. Where and how to see it? Next, we leave you more details.

Where to watch “Bullet Train” online via streaming?

“Bullet train” It was released in theaters in August of this year. Its long-awaited arrival on the big screen was reflected in its good reception at the box office. Now, the film can be enjoyed by fans from the comfort of their homes online.

Specific, the action story is available from December 1 on HBO Max . You only need an active subscription to the platform to connect with the explosive and fun plot.

How about the movie “Bullet Train”?

“Bullet Train” is one of the many cases in which specialized criticism and public approval have not coincided or come close in their ratings. For the journalists quoted on Rotten Tomatoes, the film only deserves a score of 53%, while the public has shown its support with 76%.

“The colorful cast of ‘Bullet train’ and the high-speed action are almost enough to keep things going after the story runs out,” indicates the consensus of the specialized portal.

By the way, La República was at the first premiere of “Bullet Train” in Peru. If you did not see our review, here we leave it.

When does Bad Bunny appear in “Bullet Train”?

Bad Bunny He is presented as a deadly villain, but with motivations for his actions. However, it ends up being one of the fleeting appearances within the narrative and, at this point, it is no longer a mystery that he is murdered within the first few minutes of the film.