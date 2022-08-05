“Bullet train” sparked great expectation since it showed Bad Bunny and Brad Pitt in brutal action scenes, even as he released the film’s first official trailer. Now, although something unexpected for thousands of people, both are the stars of the promotion of this bombastic bet from Sony Pictures. Therefore, the first question that comes to mind is is it worth going to see it in theaters?

If you’re thinking of going to a movie theater this weekend and giving the film a chance, let me tell you that I’ve already seen it and I have to tell you something: don’t judge the book by its cover alone. Come on, it is not a feature film that is going to win an Oscar (although who knows), but it does not disappoint and entertains very well.

Famous after famous: insert Leonardo DiCaprio meme here

There’s a DiCaprio meme that you use every time you see something familiar—yes, the one from the movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” With “Bullet Train” you will feel like ‘Leo’: we see very familiar faces and it is impossible not to recognize them.

We have Brad pitt (who needs no introduction), sandra bullock (another star more than famous), Joey King (“The kissing booth”), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Pietro Maximoff at MCU), Logan lerman (Teen Wolf), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos in “Eternals”), Hiroyuki healed (Akihiko in “Avengers: endgame”) and the list goes on.

Of course we have Bad Bunnywhom we will leave for later.

Bad Bunny in “Bullet Train”. Photo: Sony

In terms of the presence of Hollywood stars and how they complement each other in the cast, everything is very balanced. They are not overshadowed, much less feel like excuses to attract attention: they are there and do their job very well, except for a certain person.

In fact, each one has total control of their character and they generate the expected emotions in the public. You adore Pitt or you love him, there is no other option. Taylor-Johnson and Tyree Henry They form a duo that will make you feel a mix of feelings: first you hate them, they make you laugh and in the end you feel bad about what happens to them.

For its part, King embodies the perfect twist of an innocent girl, but who later turns out to be a ruthless killer. While, healed represents the Japanese wisdom that gringo cinema has not implanted in the brain almost like an anticipated cliché. And more.

Brad Pitt in “Bullet Train”. Photo: Sony

Action, action and explosion! Comedy, the other 50%

In the headline I put “A lo UCM”. Yes, I mean the formula that usually applies Marvel Studios to their productions, and the most recent example of this is “Thor: love and thunder”. In the case of “Bullet Train” it is not as excessive and it is not exasperating as in the Asgardian movie. To tell the truth, it is pleasant because it fits at the right times despite the fact that it does not escape certain clichés.

To give you an idea of ​​what I’m trying to explain (sorry for the little spoiler), we have the typical fight between two characters. They are beating each other, but a call just comes in and they stop the violence so that one can answer, then it resumes. Like this type of situation, there are several.

And the action? Rest assured that there is a lot, but a lot of action; and if you are a fan of bloody things, you will be at ease. The adrenaline is felt where it deserves it, although you have to be a little patient with certain parts.

It also has a plus point: they don’t just leave the brutality to the imagination; that is, if there are bullet attacks, then you see how a skull explodes; if they use a grappling hook, rest assured you’ll see it go right through the face of the unlucky guy taking the hit. Yes, it sounds a bit strong, but it’s part of it, right?

The special effects are brutal, the music is consistent.

“Bullet Train” is Bad Bunny’s debut in the cinema. Photo: Composition LR/Sony

There is no good action without a good plot.

This point is something that can be left to the viewer’s taste. To be honest, the plot isn’t innovative and follows a ‘we put the pieces on the board and then we connect the dots at the end’ format. So on that side do not expect a complex story that will blow your mind, that does not mean that it is less interesting: the issue is how you execute it.

The turns are good and you don’t see the closure coming, but at the same time yes (contradictory as it sounds). That yes, once you have everything explained, coincidentally by the puppeteer who pulled the strings, you realize what was happening all this time, and it is interesting.

Brad Pitt with his colleagues from “Bullet train”. Photo: AFP

Two cameos that do not go unnoticed

we are used to Marvel to have one or another surprise cameo. In the case of “Bullet Train” there is so much star material, including ‘famous presences’ might not have an extra effect. The truth is that it is not so.

For obvious reasons, I will not tell you who those two actors are, but I will confirm something for you. In the room where I was, the first elicited sighs and laughter, while the second was totally crazy. I’m not lying to you, I heard real screams of excitement and it only lasted 1 second on screen.

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock on the set of “Bullet Train.” Photo: Sada

Bad Bunny came in, did his job and there it was

Do not misunderstand. We’ve seen a growing trend, and it’s not necessarily something everyone likes: singers are now embraced by the film industry as the ‘big’ missing piece to the movie puzzle.

That’s where people like Lady Gaga (with a good result in “A star is born”), Dua Lipa, taylor Swift and more. In the case of Bad Bunnyhis time in Hollywood began in Netflix and now stab Brad pitt in a millionaire Sony project.

How could you think Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio (real name of the interpreter of “Safaera”) does not have a title role, it is a character that enters, has a brief development and then…. Find out for yourself.

Whether he does it well or not, that is out of the question because it is one of his first acting experiences and everything indicates that the way in which his role was created leaves no more to explore his histrionic attitudes. It is as if it was just enough to carry the common thread of the plot, with no chance of failure. Simpler: there is not much dialogue and his appearance is as specific as it is brief.

Bad Bunny is part of the cast of “Bullet Train”. Photo: composition LR/ capture by Telemundo/Sony Pictures

Is “Bullet Train” worth watching?

Yes. It’s worth it and even has the potential to be a blockbuster or at least do well at the box office.