Bullet Train: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Monday 27 February 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1 Bullet Train, a 2022 American film directed by David Leitch, will be broadcast. The film is the film adaptation of the 2010 novel The Seven Killers of the Shinkansen (Maria Bītoru) written by Kōtarō Isaka. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Yuichi Kimura attends to his son Wataru, who is comatose in the hospital. Yuichi’s father scolds him for not intervening in time, instead letting the child be pushed off a roof. In Tokyo, meanwhile, a former assassin receives a call from his supervisor who assigns him a mission: to get on the Tokyo-Kyoto shinkansen section and steal a suitcase with a toy train sticker on the handle. The man is given the code name of Ladybug and told that he is replacing a colleague named Carver, who ultimately gave up due to health reasons. Ladybug recovers from the locker indicated to him all the necessary equipment (except for the gun, which he refuses to take for a matter of principle).

Meanwhile, a girl, codenamed Prince, is sitting in a first class carriage; she approaches Yuichi to ask for information and she stuns him with an electric weapon. Yuichi had received a note at the hospital, informing him that the person who pushed his son would be on that train, sitting in seat B4, Prince’s seat. The girl tells Yuichi that it was she who pushed Wataru off the roof, with the specific intention of luring him there to ask him to eliminate Death White. If she refuses, she will have Wataru killed by one of her assassins, who is currently in the hospital in front of the child. Yuichi resigns himself to collaborating and Prince, to encourage him, gives him a gun with an explosive microcharge inside.

Bullet Train: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Bullet Train, but what is the full cast of the movie? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Brad PittLadybug

Joey KingPrince

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Tangerine

Brian Tyree Henry: Lemon

Andrew Koji as Yuichi Kimura “the Father”

Hiroyuki Sanada: The Elder

Michael Shannon: White Death

Bad Bunny: Wolf

Sandra BullockMaria Beetle

Zazie Beetz: Hornet

Logan Lerman: son of Death White

Masi Oka: Train controller

Channing Tatum: Train passenger

Ryan ReynoldsCarver

David LeitchJeff Zufelt

Streaming and TV

Where to see Bullet Train on live tv and live stream? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Monday 27 February 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.