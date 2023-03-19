Project had a failed auction during the Dilma administration, pressure from contractors and now it can get off the ground by TAV Brasil

TAV Brasil gained authorization on February 22, 2023 to build a high-speed train connecting the cities of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. The project should cost around R$ 50 billion, the most expensive infrastructure project in the country. The so-called bullet train gained great notoriety during the Lula and Dilma governments to ease the air network on that axis and meet the demand for the 2014 World Cup. Jose Sarney (MDB).

In 1989, railroad concessions could be given to private agents by presidential decree. One of the people who, through the pen of the President of the Republic, managed to build rails, for example, was businessman Olacyr de Moraes. The objective was to transport cargo between the cities of Cuiabá (MT), Uberaba/Uberlândia (MG), Santa Fé do Sul (SP), Porto Velho (RO) and Santarém (PA).

At that time, the company had up to 5 years to get the project off the ground. If he did not do so, he lost the concession. Olacyr signed the contract on May 19, 1989.

Artur Falk also won a concession via decree to lay new tracks. The project was a high-speed train linking the two largest capitals in the country, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. The project never got off the ground and he lost the concession right.

Falk was one of the owners of the 1990s savings bonds called Papa-Tudo. He was accused in 2000 by the Federal Public Ministry of failing to pay R$ 168 million (values ​​at the time) to bond investors. Falk even had his arrest decreed in 2017, but in December of that year the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) considered that the crime had expired.

FHC

After Falk, 10 years passed without mention of a train linking the country’s two largest capitals. Until in 1999, the ex-president Fernando Henrique Cardoso signed a cooperation agreement with the government of Germany to study solutions for the Rio-São Paulo axis.

A deutshe bahnone of the largest railway companies in the world, made a detailed study of the stretch and concluded that the best way to transport passengers between the two cities would be a high-speed train.

The following year, in 2000, the Ministry of Transport made a road show for investors in the State of São Paulo, but the program has not progressed. There was still a lack of modeling for the concession.

AIR CHAOS AND THE WORLD CUP

From 2006 to 2007, 2 factors intersected and made the bullet train return to the government’s agenda: air chaos and the 2014 World Cup.

In those 2 years, Brazil had 2 of its biggest air accidents, the Gol 1907 that collided with the Legacy jet and crashed in Serra do Cachimbo (PA) in September 2006; and the TAM 3054 that overshot the Congonhas (SP) landing strip and crashed into the airline’s own building in July 2007.

In October of that same year, Brazil was officially elected to host the 2014 World Cup. Thus, the government had, out of necessity, to rethink its transport matrix.

From 2007, the government returned to the discussion about the high-speed train between Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. The then Minister of the Civil House, Dilma Rousseffstarted calling investors around the world to show them the government’s plans to build a high-speed train and find out if they had any interest in that project.

Some investors from Europe came to Brazil to speak with the government. But the presentation that most surprised Dilma was that of the Koreans, who showed how their KTX (Korea Train eXpress) trains work. The then Minister of the Civil House decided to return with the studies of the project.

From that moment on, the government, together with the BID (Inter-American Development Bank), took advantage of the material that had already been done in the FHC government and began to carry out new studies.

FAILED AUCTION

In 2008, according to the project that was structured, it was agreed that the government would hire someone to build and operate the railway network and, in return, would provide a 30-year financing by the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development). In 2010, the notice came out.

In December 2010, the government would try to hold the 1st auction. The Korean group KTX4TAV was the only one that expressed interest, but due to pressure from Brazilian contractors, the auction was postponed. And the postponement was repeated once more, in April 2011. In July of that year, the auction was held and there were no interested parties.

Soon after the failure of the event, another model was announced to try to build the bullet train: the government would do the work, but would hire the train operator. The idea was that, with the payment of BRL 42 billion for the use of the infrastructure, the government could pay for the work that it would build itself.

The auction with this new model would be held in 2013. But in August of that year, the government decided to postpone it once again. There were at least 2 interested groups, 1 French and 1 Spanish.

The following year, in 2014, Brazil held the soccer World Cup without bullet trains and without expanding airports.

It took nearly a decade for the project to come back. Now, in 2023, TAV Brasil plans to start the works and deliver the bullet train connecting Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo in 2032.